Ashley Greene 'Over the Moon' to Expecting First Child With Husband Paul Khoury

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing the pregnancy news with fans, the Alice Cullen depicter in 'Twilight' film series posts on Instagram some black-and-white photos of her and her husband holding a sonogram.

Mar 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ashley Greene is going to be a mom. Revealing that she's expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury, the Alice Cullen depicter in "Twilight" film series said she's "over the moon" with her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old and her spouse broke the news via a representative. In a statement shared to PEOPLE on Friday, March 25, the rep said, "The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together."

Ashley later took to Instagram to confirm her pregnancy. Sharing some black-and-white photos of her and her husband holding a sonogram, she wrote in the caption, "I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more. I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby."

Fans have since rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple. "CONGRATULATIONS OMGGG," one person gushed, with one writing, "Huge Congratulations xx." A third individual then chimed in, "Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!!!"

Also sharing the baby news was Ashley's husband, Paul. Posting similar images on his own Instagram page, he penned, "I find it so amazing that we can make life through love. I've never been more in love with you and I'm so ready for this next chapter in our lives. Thank you giving me the best gift in the world @ashleygreene."

Ashley and Paul got married in July 2018. Among those attending their wedding were Liam Hemsworth, Zac Efron, Robert Pattinson, Brittany Snow, Aaron Paul and wife Lauren, and Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross.

The pair got engaged one and a half years before tying the knot. The Australian and Lebanese TV personality popped the question in December 2016 during their vacation in New Zealand. Gushing over their engagement, the actress shared a video from the proposal and raved, "This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for."

"You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive," Ashley continued. "I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband."