Ringo Starr's Son Zak Starkey Ties the Knot With Sharna Liguz, Eddie Vedder Serves as Best Man

Instagram Celebrity

Zak was given away by his 81-year-old father, The Beatles legend, Ringo. Meanwhile, Pearl Jam rocker Eddie Vedder and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr served as Zak's best men.

Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey and Sharna Liguz. Having been together for nearly two decades, the drummer and the Australian songstress finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

The twosome exchanged wedding vows in front of family and friends on Monday, March 21. They chose the special date in honor of their 1-year-old daughter, Luna Lee Lightnin, who was born on the same day last year.

Speaking abut their marriage, Zak and Sharna said in a statement told PEOPLE, "After 18 years together, Luna's umbilical cord kinda tied the knot." The newly-wed couple further told the outlet, "But we wanted to make it official and share with our friends and family in the U.S, before doing the same in Jamaica and the U.K."

Zak was given away by his 81-year-old father, The Beatles legend, Ringo. Meanwhile, Pearl Jam rocker Eddie Vedder and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr served as his best men. The ceremony was officiated by British reggae singer Pato Banton.

Zak also announced the union on Instagram. He declared, "Great to be solid with the greatest girl in the world. And to celebrate Luna's no1 birthday. Thanks to everyone who came from near far wide abstract and online."

"Our dearest friends in da USA- great to see u at our wedding and experience true party stamina," the 56-year-old English rock drummer went on noting. "Feels great to be wed to the woman I have loved for 18 years. XxXxXxX."

Among those attending Zak and Sharna's wedding were Ringo's actress wife, Barbara Bach, his daughter Augusta Tigrett and fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone.

Zak and Sharna make music together as the duo Sshh. They are also the co-founders of the record label Trojan Jamaica.