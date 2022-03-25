 
 

Ringo Starr's Son Zak Starkey Ties the Knot With Sharna Liguz, Eddie Vedder Serves as Best Man

Ringo Starr's Son Zak Starkey Ties the Knot With Sharna Liguz, Eddie Vedder Serves as Best Man
Instagram
Celebrity

Zak was given away by his 81-year-old father, The Beatles legend, Ringo. Meanwhile, Pearl Jam rocker Eddie Vedder and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr served as Zak's best men.

  • Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey and Sharna Liguz. Having been together for nearly two decades, the drummer and the Australian songstress finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

The twosome exchanged wedding vows in front of family and friends on Monday, March 21. They chose the special date in honor of their 1-year-old daughter, Luna Lee Lightnin, who was born on the same day last year.

Speaking abut their marriage, Zak and Sharna said in a statement told PEOPLE, "After 18 years together, Luna's umbilical cord kinda tied the knot." The newly-wed couple further told the outlet, "But we wanted to make it official and share with our friends and family in the U.S, before doing the same in Jamaica and the U.K."

Zak was given away by his 81-year-old father, The Beatles legend, Ringo. Meanwhile, Pearl Jam rocker Eddie Vedder and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr served as his best men. The ceremony was officiated by British reggae singer Pato Banton.

  See also...

Zak also announced the union on Instagram. He declared, "Great to be solid with the greatest girl in the world. And to celebrate Luna's no1 birthday. Thanks to everyone who came from near far wide abstract and online."

"Our dearest friends in da USA- great to see u at our wedding and experience true party stamina," the 56-year-old English rock drummer went on noting. "Feels great to be wed to the woman I have loved for 18 years. XxXxXxX."

Among those attending Zak and Sharna's wedding were Ringo's actress wife, Barbara Bach, his daughter Augusta Tigrett and fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone.

Zak and Sharna make music together as the duo Sshh. They are also the co-founders of the record label Trojan Jamaica.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Leaves Fans Amazed With Her Soothing Voice on Summer Walker's 'No Love' Remix ft. SZA

Related Posts
Ringo Starr to Launch Online MasterClass for New Drummers

Ringo Starr to Launch Online MasterClass for New Drummers

Ringo Starr Assembles More Than 100 Famous Drummers to Do 'Come Together' Cover for Charity

Ringo Starr Assembles More Than 100 Famous Drummers to Do 'Come Together' Cover for Charity

Ringo Starr Blames 'Dodgy' COVID-19 Situation for Uncertainty Around 2022 Tour

Ringo Starr Blames 'Dodgy' COVID-19 Situation for Uncertainty Around 2022 Tour

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

Most Read
Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight
Celebrity

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage