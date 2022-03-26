 
 

Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After She and Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Bar Fight Over 'Poor Tip'

Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After She and Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Bar Fight Over 'Poor Tip'
According to a spokesperson for the former 'Nashville' star, the physical altercation happens after her on-and-off boyfriend 'made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip.'

AceShowbiz - Hayden Panettiere is doing fine after she and her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson were involved in a nasty physical fight outside a bar. According to her representative, the former "Nashville" star is "okay."

On Friday, March 25, the spokesperson told PEOPLE, "She is okay." The rep further detailed what occurred during the incident, "While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip."

"That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian, at which point security pushed everyone outside," the rep continued, "Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation," before noting, "Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside."

The incident took place on Thursday night, March 24. In a video obtained by TMZ, Brian was seen arguing with a man and a woman as they shouted at each other. Hayden then tried to hold her ex before she went off on the individuals.

An eyewitness claimed that the brawl started inside a hotel bar. Brian reportedly spit on one of the people from the group during an argument, prompting them to get kicked out by the manager.

Things got worse outside of the building. During the fight, the actress portraying Claire Bennet on "Heroes" was seen trying her best to separate her ex and the patrons. At one point, she seemingly got kicked in the face while doing so before yelling at her former partner, "Brian, jail!", seemingly reminding him that he's on probation after being arrested multiple times for acts of domestic violence against her.

In April 2021, Brian was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading no contest to two felony charges of injuring a spouse/cohabitant/girlfriend/child's parent. Following his prison release, Brian and Hayden were spotted spending time together multiple times.

However, Brian has set the records straight that they didn't get back together despite the reunion. "We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I'm a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved," he told E! News last July, "Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship."

Brian further noted that he and Hayden "have a long history together." He shared, "And the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That's exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do."

