 
 

Rapper Everlast's Wife Lisa Schrody Files for Divorce to End 12-Year Marriage

Rapper Everlast's Wife Lisa Schrody Files for Divorce to End 12-Year Marriage
Facebook
Celebrity

According to the paperwork, the wife of the House of Pain frontman cites 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason behind their split and lists the date of their separation as December 8, 2021.

  • Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rapper Everlast's wife Lisa Schrody has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage. The wife of the House of Pain frontman has submitted the court documents to legally call it off.

Lisa filed the paperwork in a court in California on Wednesday, March 23, per TMZ. According to the legal papers obtained by the outlet, the one-time Penthouse magazine model listed the date of their separation as December 8, 2021 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

In the divorce papers, Lisa asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, 12-year-old Laila and 9-year-old Sadie. Lisa further stated that she wants the 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is Erik Francis Schrody, to provide spousal support. She also asked the court to terminate the chance of him receiving support in the split.

Everest and Lisa reportedly began dating in 1999. Then in 2009, the pair exchanged their vows. That same year, the twosome welcomed their first child, Laila. Laila was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis shortly after she was born.

  See also...

According to CelebsCouples, Everlast had at least two relationships before dating Lisa. Though the Grammy-winning artist had not been previously engaged, he was in a relationship with Tera Patrick in 2000.

As for Everest's music career, his first release was his 1990 debut "Forever Everlasting" as part of Ice-T's Rhyme Syndicate. The rap artist had early success in the band House of Pain with bandmates Danny Boy, born Daniel O'Connor, and DJ Lethal, whose real name is Leor Dimant.

The band had its biggest hit in 1992 with the single "Jump Around" from their self-titled debut album. The musical trio also released the albums "Same as It Ever Was" in 1994 and "Truth Crushed to Earth Shall Rise Again" in 1996.

Following the band's split, Everest broke off as a solo artist and achieved big success with the 1998 album "Whitey Ford Sings the Blues", which spawned the hit single "What It's Like", which was later nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance in 2000. Though he failed to bring home Best Male Rock Vocal award, he won a Grammy that year for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Put Your Lights On", his collaboration with Santana.

You can share this post!

Tom Cruise Eyes 'Mission: Impossible 8' as Final Film of the Franchise

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Throwback Pics of Love Journey With His GF on 5th Anniversary
Most Read
Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare
Celebrity

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Tammy Rivera Confirms Waka Flocka Flame Split, Says They Remain Good Friends

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Jay-Z Condemned for Hosting Oscars Afterparty at 'Racist' Chateau Marmont

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's Mom Overjoyed at Idea of Him Having a Baby With Kim Kardashian

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Lil Baby Exposed for Allegedly Sleeping With Chief Keef's BM Because He Didn't Pay 'Hush Money'

Lil Baby Exposed for Allegedly Sleeping With Chief Keef's BM Because He Didn't Pay 'Hush Money'