Rapper Everlast's Wife Lisa Schrody Files for Divorce to End 12-Year Marriage

Mar 25, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rapper Everlast's wife Lisa Schrody has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage. The wife of the House of Pain frontman has submitted the court documents to legally call it off.

Lisa filed the paperwork in a court in California on Wednesday, March 23, per TMZ. According to the legal papers obtained by the outlet, the one-time Penthouse magazine model listed the date of their separation as December 8, 2021 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

In the divorce papers, Lisa asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, 12-year-old Laila and 9-year-old Sadie. Lisa further stated that she wants the 52-year-old rapper, whose real name is Erik Francis Schrody, to provide spousal support. She also asked the court to terminate the chance of him receiving support in the split.

Everest and Lisa reportedly began dating in 1999. Then in 2009, the pair exchanged their vows. That same year, the twosome welcomed their first child, Laila. Laila was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis shortly after she was born.

According to CelebsCouples, Everlast had at least two relationships before dating Lisa. Though the Grammy-winning artist had not been previously engaged, he was in a relationship with Tera Patrick in 2000.

As for Everest's music career, his first release was his 1990 debut "Forever Everlasting" as part of Ice-T's Rhyme Syndicate. The rap artist had early success in the band House of Pain with bandmates Danny Boy, born Daniel O'Connor, and DJ Lethal, whose real name is Leor Dimant.

The band had its biggest hit in 1992 with the single "Jump Around" from their self-titled debut album. The musical trio also released the albums "Same as It Ever Was" in 1994 and "Truth Crushed to Earth Shall Rise Again" in 1996.

Following the band's split, Everest broke off as a solo artist and achieved big success with the 1998 album "Whitey Ford Sings the Blues", which spawned the hit single "What It's Like", which was later nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance in 2000. Though he failed to bring home Best Male Rock Vocal award, he won a Grammy that year for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Put Your Lights On", his collaboration with Santana.