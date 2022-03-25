Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Throwback Pics of Love Journey With His GF on 5th Anniversary

Instagram Celebrity

Marking the milestone in their relationship, the eldest of the late King of Pop's three children shares photos of his colorful adventures with his longtime girlfriend Molly Schirmang.

AceShowbiz - Prince Jackson and Molly Schirmang have been dating for five years and they are still going strong. The couple just celebrated their anniversary on Wednesday, March 23 and the son of Michael Jackson marked it with a sweet Instagram post.

Celebrating the milestone in their relationship, Prince shared throwback snaps of their love journey that give a look at the two on their "trips" and "all kinds of adventures." One of the photos also captured them of their graduation day.

"5 year together," Prince captioned the pictures, adding, "Lots of trips, miles, smiles, meals, desserts and all kinds of adventures in between."

In the comment section, his family and friends sent their love to the couple. One of them was Prince's aunt LaToya Jackson, who wrote, "Congrats on 5. Sending you guys much love!!!"

Last year, Prince marked their 4th year anniversary in a similar manner. Sharing images from their time together, he wrote, "Wow can't believe it's been 4 years con mi amor I've grown and learned so much with you and so lucky to be able to go on all our adventures together. It's so cool to see all the places we've been together and all the crazy stuff we do usually revolving around food I love you baby happy 4 years."

Prince and Molly have been dating since 2017, although he did not go public with their romance until a year later. They were both students at Loyola Marymount University and reportedly met through friends at the university.

"I had such an amazing time in San Fran celebrating our year together," he posted in March 2018 while sharing a picture of their trip together. His sister Paris Jackson had given her stamp of approval to the couple as she commented on the shot, "Warms my heart to see how much joy you two bring each other. Happy anniversary love y'all."