Woman Accusing 42 Dugg of Hostage and Assault Shares Graphic Pics of Alleged Injuries

The woman, who goes by young.poca on Instagram, filed a police report on Tuesday, March 22, the same day of the alleged incident, and claims that she was offered hush money.

AceShowbiz - 42 Dugg has found himself at the center of serious allegations. The Detroit rapper has been accused by a woman of assaulting and holding her and her friend hostage inside of a hotel room.

The woman, who goes by young.poca on Instagram, made light of her alleged experience through a series of Instagram Stories. "42 dugg beat on my friend and held me hostage along with his crew!!!" she wrote over one of her Stories. She tagged several celebrity blogs, apparently hoping to get their attention.

young.poca shared pictures of a woman showing her injures from the supposed incident. The woman in the photos is seen sporting bruises on her arm and several cuts on her face and hands. She wrote in the caption, "This is what ya favorite celebrities do on close doors."

Sharing a picture of the hotel where the incident allegedly took place, she claimed, "This is where it happened. Like grown man beat on my friend @_serenitysky and literally didn't let US LEAVE and the HOTEL DIDNT DO ANYTHING."

The woman also posted a photo of a police report, which listed the date of incident as Tuesday, March 22. She apparently reported the alleged incident to Miami Beach Police Department on the same day.

young.poca also claimed that she or her friend was offered $50K in "hush money" to not speak on what allegedly occurred, but they turned it down. "What n***as did to me and @_serenitysky is not worth any money s**t is not a joke," so she wrote.

She later blasted another woman for setting them up. "This girl, I can't even call her a woman cause she's far from that - SET US UP FOR THE KILL !!" she wrote over a screenshot of DMs. "She's known to do b***hes wrong."

42 Dugg has not responded to the accusations.