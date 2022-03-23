Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon Celebrity

Days after reportedly buying a massive mansion in the luxurious Bel-Air neighborhood, the 'Justice League' star is spotted having a heated exchange with the '13 Going on 30' actress.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck apparently had a tense conversation with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner during their latest outing in Los Angeles. The heated exchange came shortly after the "Justice League" actor bought a $50 million home with his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

On Sunday afternoon, March 20, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor and the "13 Going on 30" star were spotted having a tense discussion during their casual stroll. At one point, the 49-year-old actor, who shares three children with the actress, looked distressed as he puffed on a cigarette while talking to his former spouse.

During the sunny day outing, Affleck opted to dress casually in a red shirt and jeans. He also wore a pair of black leather shoes as well as sunglasses. As for Garner, she donned a multi-colored sweater and long denim skirt.

Affleck and Garner's Sunday sighting came just a few days after he and Lopez allegedly bought a new home. The pair reportedly spent over $50M on a massive mansion in the luxurious Bel-Air neighborhood in Los Angeles.

According to reports, their new 20,000 square foot estate has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. The property is also located near the Bel-Air Country Club. A Texas hedge fund manager named Todd Lemkin reportedly bought the property in 2016 for $27.6 million and first listed it in February for $65 million.

Affleck and Lopez's relationship is seemingly getting stronger each day. More recently, "The Tender Bar" actor was seen cheering on the "Marry Me" actress as she accepted the prestigious Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on March 22. He was accompanied by his 10-year-old son Samuel as well as Lopez's 14-year-old daughter Emme on the front row.

During her acceptance speech, Lopez said, "I appreciate this so much, so very, very much. I wish I could tell you that awards were the most important to me, but that's not true." She added, "And don't think that I don't appreciate the shiny, sparkly things, because I do! I cannot lie, everybody knows that I do. But this isn't why I do this. It's not what matters the most to me. I really do it for you guys."

The "Let's Get Loud" singer later thanked those who have "believed in" her over the years. "Thank you for teaching me who I really am. Icon. I can overcome negativity, and so can you, every single moment," she noted, "And let me tell you something else… I'm just getting started."