 
 

Kendall Jenner Mocked for Her 'Exploded' Lips in New Instagram Post

Instagram
Celebrity

Loving the catwalk beauty's smoky, sultry look better, one Twitter user notes she has ruined everything as 'the blow up doll approach is an aesthetic disaster.'

  • Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner might have done something to her lips. The supermodel was seen sporting much bigger lips in a new Instagram Story, prompting fans to speculate that she had lip fillers.

In the said post, Kendall was seen sitting in the front seat of a car. Making seductive faces for the camera, she pouted her apparent new mauve-colored lips.

Trolling the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", one Twitter user joked, "Breaking: Kendall Jenner's lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler." The person also attached side-by-side pictures of Kendall.

Kendall Jenner mocked over lips

Kendall Jenner mocked over her 'exploded' lips.

  See also...

The tweet caught people's attention with one wondering, "Why would anyone disfigure themselves like that? It's awful - and sad." Someone else added, "I've been saying this for decades and I'll keep saying it - whatever kinda plastic surgery you think you want to do, don't ever do lip injections. It never looks good. It always looks worse than it did before. And they do not age well!!!"

"I will never understand how people fill their lips with massive amounts of filler and then overdraw them with makeup. Pick one, both is egregious," another user opined. Loving Kendall's old look, one other person wrote, "The smoky, sultry look is everything, why would she ruin that? The blow up doll approach is an aesthetic disaster."

However, one of them thought it was just an Instagram filter. "Apparently she was just playing with filters that make the lips balloon out," said the person.

Back in 2017, Kendall publicly addressed speculations that she had undergone "full facial reconstruction." Calling the media frenzy surrounding her strikingly different appearance " CRAZY," she said at the time, "I didn't even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like, 'Oh, so she's defending herself - she must be guilty.' "

"It's all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense," she went on to explain.

