Thousands of People Want Kanye West to Be Removed From Coachella

WENN/Manuil Yamalyan Music

A petition to have the Yeezy designer removed from the music festival notes that he has been harassing, manipulating and hurting Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for over a year.

Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's headline-making drama involving Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has apparently made people think he's dangerous. A petition to have him removed from Coachella was launched with thousands of people signing it.

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well," the petition on Change.org reads. "Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others."

It continues, "This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!" The petition has gained more than 5000 signatures as of now.

Prior to this, Kanye threatened not to perform at the event should Billie Eilish didn't apologize to Travis Scott (II) over her alleged diss. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," the hip-hop star penned on Instagram back in February.

"NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN," Ye further stressed, before insisting, "TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED." He went on adding a threat, "NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM [at Coachella, where Billie is also set to headline]."

Defending herself, the 20-year-old Grammy-winning singer wrote, "Literally never said a thing about Travis." She further highlighted, "Was just helping a fan."

Kanye's post arrived after the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker halted a show at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to help a fan who needed an asthma inhaler. The "Bad Guy" singer oversaw security as they located the young woman in the pit, reminding the audience members not to crowd her. "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," she said.