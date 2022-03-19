 
 

Thousands of People Want Kanye West to Be Removed From Coachella

Thousands of People Want Kanye West to Be Removed From Coachella
WENN/Manuil Yamalyan
Music

A petition to have the Yeezy designer removed from the music festival notes that he has been harassing, manipulating and hurting Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for over a year.

  • Mar 19, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's headline-making drama involving Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has apparently made people think he's dangerous. A petition to have him removed from Coachella was launched with thousands of people signing it.

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well," the petition on Change.org reads. "Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others."

It continues, "This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!" The petition has gained more than 5000 signatures as of now.

  See also...

Prior to this, Kanye threatened not to perform at the event should Billie Eilish didn't apologize to Travis Scott (II) over her alleged diss. "COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," the hip-hop star penned on Instagram back in February.

"NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN," Ye further stressed, before insisting, "TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED." He went on adding a threat, "NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM [at Coachella, where Billie is also set to headline]."

Defending herself, the 20-year-old Grammy-winning singer wrote, "Literally never said a thing about Travis." She further highlighted, "Was just helping a fan."

Kanye's post arrived after the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker halted a show at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to help a fan who needed an asthma inhaler. The "Bad Guy" singer oversaw security as they located the young woman in the pit, reminding the audience members not to crowd her. "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," she said.

You can share this post!

Kandi Burruss Calls NeNe Leakes 'Good TV' Despite Their Feud

Lil Nas X Goes Shirtless When Teasing New Song 'Lean on My Body' After Months-Long Hiatus
Related Posts
Kanye West's Instagram Banned for 24 Hours After Attacking Trevor Noah

Kanye West's Instagram Banned for 24 Hours After Attacking Trevor Noah

Kanye West Slams Trevor Noah With Racial Slur, It Backfires

Kanye West Slams Trevor Noah With Racial Slur, It Backfires

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

Pete Davidson Gets Beaten Up by a Creepy Monkey in Kanye West's Second 'Eazy' Music Video

Pete Davidson Gets Beaten Up by a Creepy Monkey in Kanye West's Second 'Eazy' Music Video

Most Read
Lil Nas X Teases New Music With NBA YoungBoy and Saucy Santana After Months-Long 'Maternity Leave'
Music

Lil Nas X Teases New Music With NBA YoungBoy and Saucy Santana After Months-Long 'Maternity Leave'

Vince Staples Accuses Record Labels of Capitalizing on Violence and Dead Rappers

Vince Staples Accuses Record Labels of Capitalizing on Violence and Dead Rappers

Chris Brown and Drake Slam 'Egotistical' Claim in 'No Guidance' Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Chris Brown and Drake Slam 'Egotistical' Claim in 'No Guidance' Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at 2022 Grammys

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at 2022 Grammys

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's 'Blick Blick' Hits No. 1 on U.S. iTunes Chart an Hour After Its Release

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj's 'Blick Blick' Hits No. 1 on U.S. iTunes Chart an Hour After Its Release

Justin Bieber's Denver Concert Put on Halt Due to Electrical Fire

Justin Bieber's Denver Concert Put on Halt Due to Electrical Fire

Lil Nas X Goes Shirtless When Teasing New Song 'Lean on My Body' After Months-Long Hiatus

Lil Nas X Goes Shirtless When Teasing New Song 'Lean on My Body' After Months-Long Hiatus

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Refuses to Pull Dolly Parton From Ballot Despite Her Withdrawal

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Refuses to Pull Dolly Parton From Ballot Despite Her Withdrawal

Thousands of People Want Kanye West to Be Removed From Coachella

Thousands of People Want Kanye West to Be Removed From Coachella