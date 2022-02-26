 
 

D.A. States Evidence Supports Tory Lanez Assault Charge in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

After Megan and DJ Akademiks went on a war of words over the latter's claim that no DNA evidence was found on the gun used to shoot her, D.A.'s Office says, 'The evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations' against Tory.

AceShowbiz - The D.A. is confident that it has built a strong case to bring Tory Lanez to court for the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion. Following swirling reports that the Canadian star's DNA was not found on the weapon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office stated that there's evidence that "substantially supports the charges and allegations" against Tory.

"Although we are legally prohibited from commenting on the evidence and will continue to abide by that obligation," the D.A. said in a statement to HipHopDX, "our office is under an ethical duty to only proceed on charges which we believe can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and which have already been upheld by a judge after presentation of evidence at the preliminary hearing." It added, "We believe the evidence substantially supports the charges and allegations and that evidence will be borne out in court."

Megan was shot in the leg during an argument with Tory in July 2020. Recently, DJ Akademiks accused the Academy Award-winning artist of playing victim "for two years." He claimed that no DNA evidence was found on the gun used to shoot Megan.

Responding to the YouTuber's claims, Megan blasted him for "lying." Shen then shared a since-deleted screenshot of an alleged text conversation between herself and Tory in which the latter apologized to her. "I just feel horrible," he wrote. "I was just too drunk. None the less s**t should have never happened and I can't change what did." In the caption, the raptress wrote, "Lie yo way out of this … if you ain't do s**t what you was apologizing for?"

Tory later claimed that Megan spun his text messages to her. "Good D**k had me f**king 2 best friends .... and I got caught ... that's what I apologized 4," he explained, "... it's sick how u Spun it tho …."

Following the social media back-and-forth, Megan revealed she has been receiving a threatening message. On Friday, February 25, she posted a screenshot of a DM she received from someone using the handle "megantheestallionsbiggesthater." The message read, "Megan Needs To Be Shot And Killed [smiling tongue out enoji]." Megan wrote over the post, "This is the type of s**t I get online and see EVERY DAY."

