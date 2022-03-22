 
 

Jenna Jameson Reveals Her Legs Are 'Starting to Come Back to Life' Amid Mystery Illness Battle

Jenna Jameson Reveals Her Legs Are 'Starting to Come Back to Life' Amid Mystery Illness Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

When giving an update on her condition, the former adult film star reveals that the doctors have declared that she suffers from 'major nerve damage' that causes the 'whole walking issues.'

  • Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenna Jameson has given a major update on her medical issue. Making use of her social media platform, the former adult film star revealed that her legs "are starting to come back to life" amid her battle with a mystery illness.

"I know a lot of you have been concerned…and it just warms my heart so much that I've built such an amazing family here on Instagram," the "Zombie Strippers" star said via Instagram Story on Monday, March 21. She continued, "Anyway, I'm feeling better today. Yesterday was a long day because I haven't been sleeping well because my legs are starting to come back to life, if that makes sense."

Jenna went on to say that she feels her legs' nerves "are reconnecting," before noting that "it's kind of painful so it's a bit hard to sleep." She added, "But I mean, all that aside, the bottom line is I am a warrior. I've been through a lot in my life. I guess sometimes I just started to feel like, 'Isn't it enough?' "

  See also...

"I just wanted to let you guys know that I'm okay. I'm alright," Jenna stressed. The former Playboy model also told her followers that she's "doing physical therapy quite a few times a week." She further noted, "Everything is good. It just takes time to heal."

In a following Story, Jenna admitted that "none of us seemed to know" what's going on with her legs. She explained that the doctors initially declared that she had Guillain-Barre syndrome after undergoing an MRI test and a spinal tap, but it turned out that she doesn't have the syndrome.

"They just went through all of those tests," Jenna recalled. The former porn star, who has been losing her ability to walk since January, then noted that the doctors decided to conclude that she suffers from "major nerve damage" that caused the "whole walking issues."

Hours earlier, Jenna unveiled that she's already "walking around" with the help of a walker. "My legs have lost a lot of muscle so I am busy trying to build it back. This has been not only physically taxing but I think, more than that, just really mentally challenging. Very mentally challenging," she said.

Jenna also clarified that she can move her legs, before demonstrating it by lifting them up while lying in bed. "As you can see, yes, I'm able to move my legs. I'm not paralyzed," she pointed out, "I am just dealing with extreme muscle weakness. Some issues with my left nerve."

You can share this post!

John Travolta Feels 'Very Proud' After Getting License to Pilot a 737 Airplane

Drake Bell 'Bummed' Josh Peck Says They're 'Not Friends'
Related Posts
Jenna Jameson Still Unable to Walk After Discharged From Hospital Amid Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson Still Unable to Walk After Discharged From Hospital Amid Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson Promises Fans She'll 'Be Out Soon' Amid Hospitalization for Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson Promises Fans She'll 'Be Out Soon' Amid Hospitalization for Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson Still Hospitalized and Confirmed Not Having Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Jenna Jameson Still Hospitalized and Confirmed Not Having Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Jenna Jameson Hospitalized After Losing Ability to Walk Due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Jenna Jameson Hospitalized After Losing Ability to Walk Due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Most Read
Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording
Celebrity

Putin Supporter Steven Seagal Boasts About Working for CIA in Shocking Recording

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Soulja Boy Shares Gender Reveal Video, Unveils He's Expecting Baby Boy

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Shailene Woodley Sits on Aaron Rodgers' Lap During California Outing Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Keke Wyatt Left Heartbroken by Grandmother's Death

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Kanye West's Muse Chaney Jones Turns Down Kim Kardashian Comparison

Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Stars Feuding With Their Lovers' Exes

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Dead After Being Gunned Down Just Minutes Following Prison Release

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Dead After Being Gunned Down Just Minutes Following Prison Release

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Pete Davidson Unamused on 'Wild' Boys' Night With Scott Disick

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Julia Fox Backtracks on Comments About Kanye West Being 'Harmless': 'Stop F'n Asking Me!'

Ariana Grande Sends Special Gift to Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande Sends Special Gift to Ex Pete Davidson's GF Kim Kardashian