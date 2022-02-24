Jenna Jameson Still Unable to Walk After Discharged From Hospital Amid Mystery Illness

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing that she's returning to her home, the former adult film star says that 'there's something off' with her femoral nerve that affects the strengths in her legs.

AceShowbiz - Jenna Jameson has been discharged from hospital amid her battle with a mystery illness. Taking to her social media platform, the former Playboy model told her fans that she's back home but she is still unable to walk.

Making use of her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 22, the former adult film star revealed in a video that she's now "just resting" at home while her doctors continue to find out what exactly caused her to lose her ability to walk. "I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs," she said in the clip.

Jenna went on to note that she's still using a wheelchair. "So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer," continued the "Zombie Strippers" star.

Jenna then provided footage of her left leg moving. The 47-year-old mom of one went on saying that her "quad strength is really, really, really weak." She shared, "And as you can see I have some atrophy happening."

"My legs are incredibly skinny," Jenna pointed out. She then assured her fans, "But don't get too alarmed, because my legs have always been ultra skinny. So don't judge me. We will be back to the best soon."

Jenna was rushed to hospital last month after she lost the ability to walk and had been vomiting for weeks. At the time, her partner Lior Bitton said that the muscles in her legs "were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom."

"And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk," the Israeli businessman further explained. The doctors then declared that she had Guillain-Barre syndrome after undergoing an MRI test and a spinal tap.

However, one week later, it's confirmed that Jenna doesn't have the syndrome. Lior said in a video shared on her Instagram page, "Jenna is still in the hospital. She doesn't have the Guillain-Barre syndrome."

Earlier this month, Jenna assured her fans that she's "doing okay." In a video she shared on her Instagram Story, she could be seen lying in her hospital bed. "Hey you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I'm doing okay and I'll be out soon," she said before blowing kisses to the camera.