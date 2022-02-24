 
 

Jenna Jameson Still Unable to Walk After Discharged From Hospital Amid Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson Still Unable to Walk After Discharged From Hospital Amid Mystery Illness
Instagram
Celebrity

When announcing that she's returning to her home, the former adult film star says that 'there's something off' with her femoral nerve that affects the strengths in her legs.

  • Feb 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenna Jameson has been discharged from hospital amid her battle with a mystery illness. Taking to her social media platform, the former Playboy model told her fans that she's back home but she is still unable to walk.

Making use of her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 22, the former adult film star revealed in a video that she's now "just resting" at home while her doctors continue to find out what exactly caused her to lose her ability to walk. "I still have more testing to do but it seems there's something off with my femoral nerve, and it's affecting my strength in my legs," she said in the clip.

Jenna went on to note that she's still using a wheelchair. "So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer," continued the "Zombie Strippers" star.

Jenna then provided footage of her left leg moving. The 47-year-old mom of one went on saying that her "quad strength is really, really, really weak." She shared, "And as you can see I have some atrophy happening."

  See also...

"My legs are incredibly skinny," Jenna pointed out. She then assured her fans, "But don't get too alarmed, because my legs have always been ultra skinny. So don't judge me. We will be back to the best soon."

Jenna was rushed to hospital last month after she lost the ability to walk and had been vomiting for weeks. At the time, her partner Lior Bitton said that the muscles in her legs "were very weak. So she wasn't able to walk to the bathroom."

"And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn't able to walk," the Israeli businessman further explained. The doctors then declared that she had Guillain-Barre syndrome after undergoing an MRI test and a spinal tap.

However, one week later, it's confirmed that Jenna doesn't have the syndrome. Lior said in a video shared on her Instagram page, "Jenna is still in the hospital. She doesn't have the Guillain-Barre syndrome."

Earlier this month, Jenna assured her fans that she's "doing okay." In a video she shared on her Instagram Story, she could be seen lying in her hospital bed. "Hey you guys. So I am still in the hospital, but I'm doing okay and I'll be out soon," she said before blowing kisses to the camera.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears Vows to Sue Former Business Managers as They're 'Exactly' 'Trying to Kill' Her

Tank Apologizes to Yung Bleu, Denies Shading Him Over 'New King of RnB' Title
Related Posts
Jenna Jameson Promises Fans She'll 'Be Out Soon' Amid Hospitalization for Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson Promises Fans She'll 'Be Out Soon' Amid Hospitalization for Mystery Illness

Jenna Jameson Still Hospitalized and Confirmed Not Having Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Jenna Jameson Still Hospitalized and Confirmed Not Having Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Jenna Jameson Hospitalized After Losing Ability to Walk Due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Jenna Jameson Hospitalized After Losing Ability to Walk Due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Jenna Jameson Claims She Dumped Marilyn Manson Due to His Creepy Fantasy of Burning Her Alive

Most Read
Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'
Celebrity

Queen Elizabeth II Is Not Dead Despite Rumor, But Family Prepares for 'the Worst'

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Madonna Ridiculed Over Heavy-Filtered 'Baby Face' Photos: 'So Creepy'

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Actor Moses J. Moseley's Shooting Death May Not Be Suicide, Police Suspect Foul Play

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Kodak Black Shot Over His Disrespectful Comments on Lauren London, According to Wack 100

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Adele Looks Gloomy During Date Night With Rich Paul After Crying in Gay Club

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Jason Lee Insists Queen Elizabeth Died Despite Denials

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Candace Owens Dubs Cardi B 'Circus Clown' After Rapper Hits Back at Her 'Uneducated' Comment

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Fans Playfully Troll Michael Jordan After He's Caught Getting Handsy With Mary J. Blige

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Prosecutors Reportedly Submit 66-Page Evidence Proving YNW Melly Shot and Killed 2 Friends

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies at 27 After Accident

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies at 27 After Accident

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Doja Cat Flustered as Her Mystery Boyfriend Is Exposed on Instagram Live

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

Chad Ochocinco Wants to Compete With Keke Wyatt as She Announces Pregnancy With 11th Child

Chad Ochocinco Wants to Compete With Keke Wyatt as She Announces Pregnancy With 11th Child