Drake Bell 'Bummed' Josh Peck Says They're Not Friends'

Sharing his side of the story regarding their feud, the 'Ultimate Spider-Man' star accuses his former 'Drake and Josh' co-star of lying about him sending rude messages on Josh's wedding night.

Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Drake Bell has shared more details of his feud with Josh Peck. Sharing his side of the story after the latter claimed he made Drake apologize to his wife, the former Drake Parker depicter accused his former "Drake & Josh" co-star of lying about their relationship.

In the inaugural episode of his and his wife Janet Bell's podcast "Drake & Janet", Drake admitted he was left upset after Josh said they were not really friends. "That's what bugged me about it. That [Josh] was like, 'We weren't friends, we didn't hang out.' … That's not true," he said.

Drake also accused Josh of lying about the details of how they resolved their feud at the 2017 MTV VMAs. "[Josh] goes, 'Hey man, you don't need to say 'sorry' to me but I really need you to say sorry to Paige.' And I was like, 'Yeah, dude, absolutely.' Like, I want to say sorry to Paige. And that was it," he recalled, insisting that their exchange was lighthearted unlike how Drake described it.

Drake also denied sending Josh rude messages on his wedding night after finding out that he wasn't invited to the party. "How could I have texted him on the night of his wedding about his wedding when I didn’t know there was a wedding until the day after the wedding," he said.

Drake, however, admitted he "was bummed" that he wasn't invited to the wedding. "I was like, man, that sucks, like I wish I could have been there for you. And I think really what it was, was like, why I said what I said, was because Josh and I've always had our ups and downs and all this stuff and I don't know why, maybe it's just because we were kids and we had our own demons and stuff."

The "Ultimate Spider-Man" star insisted, "We've had times when we've been friends, and we’ve had times where we’ve wanted to kill each other … but we were like brothers."

On the podcast, Drake and his wife Janet also revealed their plans for a "Drake & Josh" sequel, which was eventually scrapped because of creative differences. "It wasn't the best," Janet chimed in.

"Josh wrote Drake as a failed musician and Josh wrote himself as a real estate agent. OK, that's fine, but Drake is a musician in real life, so it wouldn't make sense," she went on sharing. Drake added, "I just asked him to change a couple things and he couldn't and my wife wouldn't let me do it."

Janet previously fumed after learning of Josh's claims about his feud with Drake. "Josh Peck is a total piece of s**t. I stay quiet until lies happen," Janet said in a March 17 Instagram Story video. "Drake was never threatened by Josh, like, ever," Janet insisted. "That's actually hilarious that he would act like he could be the tough guy. Like, bro you're not tough."

According to Janet, Drake apologized to Josh's wife Paige O'Brien because Josh "nicely" asked him to. "You said, 'Could you apologize to my wife?' And Drake was like, Absolutely.' And he did, and it was great," she said.

Janet revealed, "And we actually hung out after that, multiple times. We've talked multiple times since then." She ended her rant with expletives as saying, "So like, you're a f**king liar. A f**king liar, Josh."

Janet made the statements in response to Josh's claims on Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards' podcast "BFFs" about their beef which started after he didn't invite his former co-star to his wedding to Paige in 2017.

"The dirty little secret, I guess, was like, I knew that Drake and I didn't stay in touch for the 10 years since we made the show," Josh explained. "So I didn't invite him to my wedding because I hadn't really talking to him in many, many years." He continued, "Cut to, I'm getting married that night and I see these text messages from him, like cursing me out, coming for me. On the night of my wedding."

Recalling their reunion at the MTV VMAs, Josh said, "I go up to him-and this might be the most Sopranos thing I've ever done, I look at him and I go, 'Go apologize to my wife right now.' " He went on sharing, "And he goes, 'OK' and he like, made a beeline for my wife and I see him do like, this whole five-minute performance of an apology and I was like, 'Go apologize to my wife or something bad's gonna happen.' "

Despite resolving their feud, when asked if the two are friends now, Josh responded in the interview, "Not really. No."