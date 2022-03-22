 
 

John Travolta Feels 'Very Proud' After Getting License to Pilot a 737 Airplane

The 'Grease' actor, who became a licensed pilot by the age of 22, reveals in a new Instagram video that he already has 747 and 707 licenses in addition to the new one.

  • Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - John Travolta couldn't be happier for his recent achievement. Having received a license to pilot a 737 airplane, the Ron Wilcox depicter on "Die Hart" said he feels "very proud" of it.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, March 20, the 68-year-old shared a video of him standing in front of the huge aircraft. "A very proud moment for me. I just received my 737 license," he wrote in the caption of the post.

In the clip, John gushed, "Okay, so a very proud moment in my aviation history. To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license." He added, "And it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you."

The post has since been flooded with positive feedback. Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee raved in the comment section, "Ata boy captain." Donnie Wahlberg marveled, "So very cool." Naomi Campbell, in the meantime, applauded the actor while sending one red heart emoji.

John has had aviation lessons since he was 15 years old and became a licensed pilot by the age of 22. The "Grease" actor once told CBS News that "aviation has always bailed me out of anything in my mind that is blue." He added, "I can look through an airline schedule and brochure and cheer up."

His late wife, Kelly Preston, revealed back in 2018 that they "travel all the time" using his planes. "He's had his license for almost 30 years," she told The Telegraph at the time. "At our house in Ocala, northern Florida, we have the planes parked out front because we have a runway attached."

"I never get nervous when John's piloting because he's calm in any situation and can handle the pressure," the actress, who died at the age of 57 from breast cancer in July 2020, added. "He's flown us all over the world - Russia, South Africa, Australia, Tahiti, the U.K., the U.S. and the Far East."

