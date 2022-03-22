Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Music

Shortly after releasing her new song and its music video, the 'Nunnadet S**t' raptress is being warned by the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker's fans not to 'play' with his track 'without the credit and approval.'

Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat has responded to online trolls who criticized her new drill song titled "Baby", which includes a sample of Justin Bieber's "Baby". After receiving some bad reviews, the "Nunnadet S**t" raptress took to social media to laugh off the criticism.

"N***as be mad," tweeted the Dallas-based femcee on Monday, March 21, hours after she shared a preview of her new track. The song samples Justin's pre-chorus of the 2010-released song. The cut continues and opens room for the raptress' vocals, with her rapping, "Watch how you speak when you talkin' to me/ You kissin' that n***a, he kissin' my feet."

Asian Doll tweeted after many warned her not to 'play' with Justin Bieber's song without any 'credit and approval.'

That same day, Asian released the music video of her new track. In it, the "No Exposing" spitter dances along with her collaborator, rapper Sheemy, using a blue crop shirt with a matching face mask. At one point, the 1017 Records artist's eyes are seen flashing turquoise blue lights.

Upon learning of the new song, many Twitter users warned Asian not to "play with 'Baby' without the credit and approval." One person wrote, "Ion stress no n***a get a NEW one f**k !" Another asked, "How much yall pay justin bieber for the sample clearance??"

"You better of credited him and got permission," a third opined. Someone else chimed in, "@scooterbraun @justinbieber idc if you're such a nice person you better get that $," while a fan of the "What Do You Mean?" hitmaker said, "Justin is gonna be pissed !"

The new song came just days after she was accused of consistently "d**kriding" drill rappers for fame. Responding to the accusations, she tweeted, "How I'm d**kriding by giving local artist with potential more EXPOSURE like what typa of biting the hand that feeds you typa S**t is this…"

"But remember this tweet cause when y'all see other big artist randomly doing wat I'm doing just kno I TOOK THE HEAT FOR IT & MADE IT COOL," Asian continued. In a separate tweet, she further fumed, "I'm literally being a [sic] artist doing what all rappers do sorry you ain't cool enough to sit with us b***h."