 
 

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Music

Shortly after releasing her new song and its music video, the 'Nunnadet S**t' raptress is being warned by the 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker's fans not to 'play' with his track 'without the credit and approval.'

  • Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat has responded to online trolls who criticized her new drill song titled "Baby", which includes a sample of Justin Bieber's "Baby". After receiving some bad reviews, the "Nunnadet S**t" raptress took to social media to laugh off the criticism.

"N***as be mad," tweeted the Dallas-based femcee on Monday, March 21, hours after she shared a preview of her new track. The song samples Justin's pre-chorus of the 2010-released song. The cut continues and opens room for the raptress' vocals, with her rapping, "Watch how you speak when you talkin' to me/ You kissin' that n***a, he kissin' my feet."

Asian Doll via Twitter

Asian Doll tweeted after many warned her not to 'play' with Justin Bieber's song without any 'credit and approval.'

That same day, Asian released the music video of her new track. In it, the "No Exposing" spitter dances along with her collaborator, rapper Sheemy, using a blue crop shirt with a matching face mask. At one point, the 1017 Records artist's eyes are seen flashing turquoise blue lights.

  See also...

Upon learning of the new song, many Twitter users warned Asian not to "play with 'Baby' without the credit and approval." One person wrote, "Ion stress no n***a get a NEW one f**k !" Another asked, "How much yall pay justin bieber for the sample clearance??"

"You better of credited him and got permission," a third opined. Someone else chimed in, "@scooterbraun @justinbieber idc if you're such a nice person you better get that $," while a fan of the "What Do You Mean?" hitmaker said, "Justin is gonna be pissed !"

The new song came just days after she was accused of consistently "d**kriding" drill rappers for fame. Responding to the accusations, she tweeted, "How I'm d**kriding by giving local artist with potential more EXPOSURE like what typa of biting the hand that feeds you typa S**t is this…"

"But remember this tweet cause when y'all see other big artist randomly doing wat I'm doing just kno I TOOK THE HEAT FOR IT & MADE IT COOL," Asian continued. In a separate tweet, she further fumed, "I'm literally being a [sic] artist doing what all rappers do sorry you ain't cool enough to sit with us b***h."

You can share this post!

Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael and Jake Gyllenhaal to Host April Episodes of 'Saturday Night Live'

Shannon Beador's 'RHOC' Reunion Designer Explains Himself Following Botched Dress Drama
Related Posts
Asian Doll Sparks Dating Rumors With Mystery Man, Angers King Von's Fans

Asian Doll Sparks Dating Rumors With Mystery Man, Angers King Von's Fans

King Von's Sister Calls Out Asian Doll for Allegedly Trying to Bring Her and Von's BM Into Conflict

King Von's Sister Calls Out Asian Doll for Allegedly Trying to Bring Her and Von's BM Into Conflict

Asian Doll Responds After King Von's Sister Confirms Woman's Pregnancy With the Late Rapper's Child

Asian Doll Responds After King Von's Sister Confirms Woman's Pregnancy With the Late Rapper's Child

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Asian Doll Calls JT 'Monkey' in Nasty Twitter War Over Feature on Megan Thee Stallion's Song

Most Read
Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship
Music

Britney Spears Working on New Music for First Time in Six Years Following End of Conservatorship

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Trevor Noah Urges People Not to 'Cancel' Kanye West After He Is Barred From Performing at Grammys

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Lil Durk Earns Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With '7220'

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire After Nearly 20 Years

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Artist of the Week: Parker McCollum

Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Megan Thee Stallion Slams 1501 Label After Countersuit Over Contract Dispute: 'See Y'all in Court'

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Beyonce May Open Oscars 2022 Broadcast With 'Iconic Performance' From Compton Tennis Courts

Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland

Ukrainian Girl Refugee of 'Let It Go' Viral Video Performs at Charity Concert in Poland

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Aaron Lewis Encourages Concertgoers to 'Listen' to Vladimir Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade

Carl Crawford Dubs Megan Thee Stallion 'Alcoholic' Following Her Online Tirade

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Asian Doll Laughs Off Trolls Criticizing Her New Drill Song Sampling Justin Bieber's 'Baby'