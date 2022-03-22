Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael and Jake Gyllenhaal to Host April Episodes of 'Saturday Night Live'

Instagram/WENN/Nicky Nelson/Ivan Nikolov TV

Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Saturday Night Live" has finally revealed its hosts for April episodes. Among celebrities who are tapped as upcoming hosts of the long-running NBC comedy sketch show are Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael and Jake Gyllenhaal.

"SNL" broke the news on its Twitter and Instagram official accounts on Monday, March 21. According to the announcement, the former star of "The Carmichael Show" will make his hosting debut on April 2 with Gunna being booked as musical guest.

Excited by his upcoming performance, Gunna reshared the announcement on his own Instagram page. "SNL APRIL 2 !!! I CANT WAIT !!!!!!!" the 28-year-old YSL Records rapper, who recently dropped his Billboard 200 chart-topping album "DS4Ever", exclaimed in the caption of the post.

Jake, on the other hand, returned to host the show in the April 9 episode. The "Spider-Man: Far from Home" villain will be joined by musical guest Camila Cabello, who also returned for the second time at as musical guest. One day prior to that, the former Fifth Harmony member will release her highly anticipated third studio album, "Familia".

As for Lizzo, the singer/raptress will do the double duty gig on April 16. While it marks the first time for her to host "Saturday Night Live", the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker previously performed at the show during Eddie Murphy's December 2019 homecoming.

So far, "SNL" 's season 47 hosts included Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu, Billie Eilish, Rudd, Ariana DeBose, Will Forte as well as Willem Dafoe. The sketch show recently featured stand-up comedian John Mulaney, who joined the prestigious "SNL" five-timers club, "Moon Knight" star Oscar Isaac and "The Batman" actress Zoe Kravitz as hosts.

Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, "Saturday Night Live" airs Saturdays at 11:30 P.M. ET/8:30 P.M. PT on NBC.