 
 

Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan Join Forces for New Talk Show

The announcement arrives months after Sharon exited 'The Talk' in the aftermath of her heated on-air exchange about racism with fellow host Sheryl Underwood back in March 2021.

  • Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan are teaming up for a new talk show. The two take to Twitter to announce their new U.K. show called "The Talk", which has the same name as the U.S. daytime show on which Sharon was part of until 2021.

"What I'm really looking for in my coworkers at 'TalkTV' is somebody who is like me - very opinionated, fearless, funny, knows their own mind, not afraid to speak it," Morgan said in a video which was shared via the official Twitter account for the show. He also noted that he wanted someone who is "unpredictable" and "maybe a little bit dangerous."

"But also somebody who every time they open their gobby little mouth it makes global news," he added. Sharon then appeared, asking, "Where do I sign, Piers?"

The announcement arrived months after Sharon exited "The Talk". Her departure was the aftermath of her heated on-air exchange about racism with fellow host Sheryl Underwood back in March 2021. At the time, they were discussing Piers' disparaging comments on Meghan Markle.

Sharon, who was defending her friend Piers, was later said to be leaving the show in a statement by CBS. "Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave 'The Talk'. The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," the statement read.

"As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," the statement added.

Following her exit, Sharon and her husband Ozzy Osbourne left Los Angeles and they moved back to the U.K. The couple claimed that they moved due to high taxes in California.

