Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Refuses to Pull Dolly Parton From Ballot Despite Her Withdrawal

Instagram Music

Responding to the 'Jolene' singer's decision to 'respectfully bow out' of the nominations, the organization says that her nomination 'followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.'

Mar 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has responded to Dolly Parton's request to bow out of the nominations for the 2022 class of inductees. In a statement issued on Thursday, March 17, the organization refused to pull her from the ballot, insisting that her nomination "followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered" and that they are "in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent."

"All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton's thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," the statement posted to Instagram and Twitter read. "In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world."

The organization explained why Dolly earned the nomination, "From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

"Dolly's nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony," the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame added. "We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Dolly announced her withdrawal via her social media pages earlier this week. "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she wrote. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy."

The country music star, who has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, is using her nomination as a motivation to make a "great rock 'n' roll album" as she declared, "This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"