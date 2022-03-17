Peta Murgatroyd Gets Emotional While Talking About Ukraine

Instagram Celebrity

The 'DWTS' pro dance also reveals on Instagram Story that even though her husband Maks Chmerskovkiy is safe and 'home for now' after recently escaping Ukraine, they will be 'continually doing stuff to try to help.'

Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Peta Murgatroyd couldn't help crying in a new Instagram video on Wednesday, March 16. The "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer cried as she reflected on Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

"This is continually breaking my heart. I'm struggling to get through some days," she shared. "Sometimes I have great days, other days I have terrible days because I just can't get this out of my head."

Of Ukraine, the wife of Maks Chmerkovskiy said, "I've walked those streets, I've been there. It is such a beautiful country." She added, "And the children that are dying right now…"

Peta then asked her followers to watch gripping footage she previously shared on her Instagram feed. The video shows Ukraine suffering several explosive attacks.

She also wrote on Instagram Story that even though Maks is safe and "home for now" after recently escaping Ukraine, they will be "continually doing stuff to try to help, and we aren't continually thinking about what's going on there every single day. Please be aware of that."

Maks returned home safely earlier this month after he was trapped in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Expressing relief upon her husband's return, Peta said, "I never thought our family would be directly affected by this in our lifetime," she wrote alongside a series of touching pictures.

"I never thought what we are seeing on our TVs was a reality in 2022. I have never hugged him so tight. Shaking and forever grateful," she went on to divulge. "Now it's time to heal," she continued. "We cannot go back to our normal. Our lives are forever changed. We have a new normal, and that's ok."

Maks, meanwhile, is planning to return to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainians. "I spent the last couple of days with survivor's remorse, and I'm currently working on an opportunity to go back," he previously told CNN's Anderson Cooper in an interview. "Probably sometime next week I'm going to go back to Poland and join efforts on the ground. Sort of want to justify my safe out that way."