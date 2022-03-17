Tristan Thompson Moves on From Past Guilt Amid Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

The NBA player shares a cryptic post about not feeling guilty over his past actions after 'The Kardashians' star is spotted hanging out together with the 'Bottoms Up' rapper at Justin Bieber's party.

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson is seemingly expressing his feelings after his ex Khloe Kardashian reignited romance rumors with Trey Songz. Taking to social media, the NBA player shared a cryptic post about moving on from his "guilt" over his past actions.

On Wednesday, March 16, the 31-year-old basketball player made use of his Instagram Story to share a quote that read, "Let the past guide you, rather than making you feel guilty," The wise words added, "Let the future excite you, rather than making you feel anxious."

"Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive, rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future," continued the note. Over the wise words, the season 3 contestant of "Celebrity Big Brother" added two speaking head emojis.

Tristan's cryptic social media post came after Khloe reignited dating rumors with Trey. "The Kardashians" star and the "Bottoms Up" crooner, who first sparked romance speculations in 2016 following their makeout session at Drai's in Las Vegas, were caught hanging out together at Justin Bieber's party on Saturday night, March 12.

Khloe and Trey reportedly sat next to each other in the same booth at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. An eyewitness also told Page Six that the two were engaged in plenty of one-on-one conversations.

Khloe and Trey's date night arrived on the heels of Tristan's ongoing paternity scandal. Last December, Tristan was sued by his baby mama Maralee Nichols for child support after learning she was expecting a baby with him.

Weeks after denying Maralee's claims, a DNA test confirmed that Tristan is the baby's father. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," Tristan apologized publicly in January. "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

More recently, Maralee "demands" Tristan, who's not listed on their son Theo's birth certificate, to pay $47,424 a month for child support and $1 million for legal fees after he "refuses to give child support." She claimed that she and her newborn baby "are living at a far depressed standard of living than Tristan."

Tristan wasn't listed on Theo's birth certificate because the baby boy's birth was registered while he was disputing the baby's paternity. Maralee herself added that she chose not to list Tristan "because he was not present at Theo's birth."