 
 

Chris Brown and Drake Slam 'Egotistical' Claim in 'No Guidance' Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Chris Brown and Drake Slam 'Egotistical' Claim in 'No Guidance' Copyright Infringement Lawsuit
Instagram
Music

The 'No Air' crooner and the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist previously asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit filed by KBrandon Cooper because it is 'baseless.'

  • Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown and Drake continued to fire back at a copyright infringement lawsuit over "No Guidance". Having been accused of being "egotistical" in the suit, the pair submitted a new filing.

KBrandon Cooper first filed the lawsuit back in October 2021. Later in February, he claimed that the two A-listers were "both egotistical and without any legal basis whatsoever" to assert that they had never heard his 2016 song, "I Love Your Dress", which he believed to have been ripped off.

Now in new court papers, Brown' lawyer James G. Sammataro argued, "This is not a close call." The attorney added, "Posting a song on the Internet - such that the song is 1 out of 82 million songs on Spotify or posted by one of Instagram's 1 billion users - and a one-time public performance do not constitute widespread dissemination as a matter of law."

Sammataro also shut down Cooper's claim that he had previously shared "I Love Your Dress" with a Canadian A&R named Mic Tee in March 2019. He also claimed the A&R then "suggested" that they meet "in Toronto."

  See also...

"Here, plaintiffs do not even allege that defendants know Mic Tee," so read the docs. "Nor do plaintiffs allege that Mic Tee gave defendants a copy of plaintiffs' song or that Mic Tee had any involvement in the creation of 'No Guidance'. Plaintiff's theory of access through Mic Tee is purely conjectural and speculative."

"Plaintiffs' allegation that Mic Tee suggested that Cooper travel to Toronto, Drake's 'original hometown,' is insufficient to permit an inference of access," it added. "By plaintiffs' own account, Drake has resided in California since 2014. In any event, there is no allegation that Cooper went to Toronto, and it is implausible to assume that every musician in Toronto collaborates and shares music with Drake."

Cooper, who filed the lawsuit along with Timothy Valentine, claimed that their song arrived three years before the 2019 hit. They alleged that "an analysis of the beat, lyrics, hook and rhythmic structure demonstrates that 'No Guidance' was copied or, at the very least, principally derived from 'I Love Your Dress'."

Cooper and Valentine pointed out that their track has the lyrics "She got it; she got it" repeated 16 times. As for "No Guidance", it has "You got it, girl; you got it" repeated at least 11 times. Cooper additionally accused Brown and Drake of making fun of his nickname with the phrase, "flew the coop."

You can share this post!

'House of Gucci' Actor Jack Huston Marries Longtime GF Shannan Click

Tristan Thompson Moves on From Past Guilt Amid Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Chris Brown's Accuser Begs to See Him Again in Leaked Texts and Voicemail After Alleged Rape

Chris Brown's Accuser Begs to See Him Again in Leaked Texts and Voicemail After Alleged Rape

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Chris Brown Slammed After Posting 'Wild' Video of Man Slapping Woman's Butt Amid Sexual Assault Case

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown's Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Chris Brown's Ex Offers First Look at Their Alleged Newborn Daughter

Most Read
Normani's Sexy 'Fair' Single Cover Likened to Toni Braxton and Janet Jackson's 2000s Photos
Music

Normani's Sexy 'Fair' Single Cover Likened to Toni Braxton and Janet Jackson's 2000s Photos

'Encanto' Soundtrack Spends Nine Magical Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart

'Encanto' Soundtrack Spends Nine Magical Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Drake Teases 'Highly Interactive Experience' Concerts in New York and Toronto: 'I'm Excited'

Drake Teases 'Highly Interactive Experience' Concerts in New York and Toronto: 'I'm Excited'

Tory Lanez Slammed by George Michael's Estate After He Allegedly Rips Off 'Careless Whisper'

Tory Lanez Slammed by George Michael's Estate After He Allegedly Rips Off 'Careless Whisper'

Coi Leray Confirms 'Blick Blick' Collaboration With 'Queen' Nicki Minaj After Benzino Leak

Coi Leray Confirms 'Blick Blick' Collaboration With 'Queen' Nicki Minaj After Benzino Leak

Vince Staples Accuses Record Labels of Capitalizing on Violence and Dead Rappers

Vince Staples Accuses Record Labels of Capitalizing on Violence and Dead Rappers

Dolly Parton Praised for Her Humility After Bowing Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

Dolly Parton Praised for Her Humility After Bowing Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at 2022 Grammys

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to Perform at 2022 Grammys

Lil Nas X Teases New Music With NBA YoungBoy and Saucy Santana After Months-Long 'Maternity Leave'

Lil Nas X Teases New Music With NBA YoungBoy and Saucy Santana After Months-Long 'Maternity Leave'

Chris Brown and Drake Slam 'Egotistical' Claim in 'No Guidance' Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Chris Brown and Drake Slam 'Egotistical' Claim in 'No Guidance' Copyright Infringement Lawsuit