 
 

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum and the musician were first linked romantically back in the summer of 2016 after they were caught making out at Drai's in Las Vegas.

  • Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Khloe Kardashian moving on with Trey Songz after all? The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum and the "Bottoms Up" singer have reignited dating rumors with a dinner date, months after she called it quits with Tristan Thompson.

An alleged eyewitness told Deuxmoi that she/he saw Khloe and Trey hanging out at The Nice Guy. "it def is just them two together in a booth + her bodyguard," the insider told the blog.

Fans have since reacted to the report. Seemingly disappointed, one Twitter user wrote, "Khloe Kardashian going on a date with Trey Songz allegedly only proves she has terrible taste in black men. Just awful."

"Was standing by Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz last night...... I was not impressed," another claimed. A third individual commented, "i pray khloe kardashian didn't stoop so low to dating trey songz. just why?"

  See also...

"The Kardashians" star and the musician were first linked romantically back in the summer of 2016. At that time, they were caught making out at Drai's in Las Vegas. The TV personality was also seen attending one of his shows before partying with him at the nightclub.

Khloe was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True together. However, they parted ways after the NBA star confirmed that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' son.

As for Trey, he is currently being entangled in legal trouble. He was accused of anal rape in a $20 million lawsuit filed on February 15 by an unidentified woman, who is being represented by Arie Mitchell. Trey allegedly anally raped a woman at a house party on March 24, 2016.

The "Go Crazy" hitmaker, however, has denied the accusations. "It isn't hard to see what's happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault," his spokesperson said. The rep further stressed that "the allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired."

You can share this post!

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian Ships Brother Rob With Bestie Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

Khloe Kardashian Slammed for 'Facetuning' Martha Stewart's Face to Make It 'Unrecognizable'

Khloe Kardashian Forces Blac Chyna to Turn Over Therapy Records in 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian Forces Blac Chyna to Turn Over Therapy Records in 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over 'Sweetest' Pete Davidson After Getting Valentine's Day Flowers

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over 'Sweetest' Pete Davidson After Getting Valentine's Day Flowers

Most Read
Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer
Celebrity

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

Summer Walker Blasts Troll Calling Her a 'Slave' for Her Grocery Shopping Outfit

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

U.S. Journalist and Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed by Russian Forces While Covering War in Ukraine

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

Bomb Threat Causes Katt Williams to Abruptly End Comedy Show

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

Kanye Rips D.L. Hughley for Commenting on Kim Kardashian Split, Declares He Can 'Afford' to Hurt Him

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

10 Celebrities Who Make Donation to Help People of Ukraine After Russia's Invasion