Kanye West Slams Trevor Noah With Racial Slur, It Backfires
The billionaire Yeezy designer rips the South African comedian after the latter weighs in on the drama between the emcee, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

  • Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West] continued to voice his anger towards his nemesis. However, when he called out Trevor Noah with racial slur on Instagram, the "Famous" spitter found himself landing in hot water instead.

On Tuesday, March 15, Kanye shared on Instagram a screenshot of Trevor's Google search result. In the caption of the post, he penned, "Ali in together now... K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo' lord K**n baya."



Many have since slammed the billionaire emcee. "Oh Kanye please!! You use the black card when it's convenient for you boy bye!" one person argued. "You can't spew hate and be a self-proclaimed man of God..also with a 'church' is hypocrisy at its finest," a different user added.

"He should replace social media trolling with yoga in the morning cause this is a complete mess every morning," someone else lamented. Another, meanwhile, commented, "How he be saying he a christian and do s**t like this."

Kanye's post arrived after Trevor weighed in on the drama between the rapper, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In the Tuesday episode of "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", the South African native said that Kanye has become "more and more belligerent."

"What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave," Trevor shared. "...What we're seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

The comedian then compared the situation to his own experience growing up in an abusive household. He claimed that his mom Patricia was told she was "overreacting" before being shot in the head by his stepfather. "As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?" he asked the audience.

