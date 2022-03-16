Yolanda Hadid Called 'Terrible' Mother After Daughter Bella Admits to Getting Nose Job at Age 14

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum gets dragged on Twitter after her second daughter confesses that she regretted going under the knife at such a young age.

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid has come under fire over Bella Hadid's recent interview. After her daughter admitted to getting a nose job at the age of 14, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" found herself being a scapegoat.

"Yolanda is… I'm sorry but she's a terrible mother," one Twitter user opined. "She's encouraged disordered eating and eating disorders in the name of 'maintenance' in both of her girls and let her barely out of preteens daughter get cosmetic surgery??"

"Yolanda is a ghoul who did an absolute number on her children, and whatever bella is ready to admit now is her choice," another argued. "yolanda hadid is literally gonna see the deepest pits of hell for making bella think she was the ugly sister to the point where she got a nose job at 14 years old…and the fact that she's saying she regrets it now :( it's so sad," someone else chimed in.

Others, meanwhile, accused Yolanda of trying to erase her daughter's Palestinian heritage. One person in particular penned, "Yolanda really married a Palestinian man then got mad at her kids for having the features to prove it."

In the interview with Vogue, Bella did admit that she regretted going under the knife at such a young age. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told the outlet. "I think I would have grown into it."

About rumors suggesting that she got "her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled," the younger sister of Gigi Hadid made it clear that none of those assumptions are true. She explained, "People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy."

"I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that," she continued. "I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called-it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."