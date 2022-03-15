Bella Hadid Admits to Having Nose Job at Age 14, Regrets Her Decision

Instagram Celebrity

Despite getting a nose job, the model daughter of Yolanda Hadid insists in a new interview that she never 'got her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved [and] her lips filled.'

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid has finally admitted that she once underwent cosmetic surgery, but it's not something that she could be proud of. Revealing that she had a nose job at the age of 14, the model claimed she regretted her decision.

The 25-year-old catwalk beauty made the honest confession when sitting down with Vogue. "I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told the outlet. "I think I would have grown into it."

About rumors suggesting that she got "her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, her lips filled," Bella made it clear that none of those assumptions are true. She first explained, "People think I fully f**ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy."

"I'm pretty sure you don't look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let's just put an end to that," the younger sister of Gigi Hadid further elaborated. "I have no issue with it, but it's not for me. Whoever thinks I've gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it's called-it's face tape! The oldest trick in the book."

"I've had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn't deserve any of this," she continued. "People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I've always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me."

Bella previously shut down her plastic surgery rumors when speaking to InStyle in 2018. "People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling," she shared. "I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

During the interview with Vogue, Bella also talked about the comparison between her and Gigi. "I was the uglier sister," she noted. "I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

"I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety-what was I doing getting into this business?" she added. "But over the years I became a good actress. I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face.

"I always felt like I had something to prove," the daughter of Yolanda Hadid went on explaining. "People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don't work my a** off."