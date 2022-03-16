 
 

XXXTENTACION's Mom Tries to Make Amends With His Ex Geneva Ayala

XXXTENTACION's Mom Tries to Make Amends With His Ex Geneva Ayala
Instagram
Celebrity

In 'Look at Me: XXXTENTACION' documentary, the slain rapper's mom sits down with his ex Ayala, who was allegedly assaulted by him prior to his death in 2018.

  • Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - XXXTENTACION's documentary "Look at Me: XXXTENTACION" premiered on South By Southwest (SXSW). The documentary, which is about the life and career of the slain rapper, sees his mother having a sit-down with his then-girlfriend Geneva Ayala while addressing his assault against her.

"Everyone was like, you are ruining his career, but at the same time, I felt my whole life was ruined because nobody even cared," Ayala said. "After that I was homeless, I lived in a hotel almost a year after that. I was just trying to say what happened."

She went on to say, "If you are going to think I'm a liar, I'm a liar. How am I supposed to fight that? I'm only one person. It was a really dark moment for me. There was no way to stop it. He had the power to do all that."

When it comes to her relationship with the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, Ayala said, "It was kind of a romantic feel in the beginning, it was a mesh of always taking care of each other and trying to better ourselves."

Later in the documentary, Onfroy's mom, Cleopatra "Cleo" Bernard, joined Ayala in a sit-down. While Onfroy, who was arrested on several charges related to an incident involving Ayala, his mom come to terms with it.

  See also...

"A part of me took that and ran with it," she said. "That's my son, even if he' hitting her, that's my son. If he's a devil, that's my son, I birthed him. Wrong, right or indifferent I'm going to have his back no matter what. I'll always have his best interests at heart, protect her. Any mother would have done the same thing."

She went on telling Ayala, "My son is no longer here, and I feel like it's up to me now to make amends and try to right his wrongs as much as I can... I would actually like to hear you tell your story because like I said, my son died, and he's never admitted it to me-I don't think he would want me to see him in that light or know that side of him."

"Jahseh was wrong for what he did. There's no excuse for that, period. But I just want the world to know that he wasn't that same person anymore, but the past is still part of his story," she added.

Of Ayala, Bernard said, "I'm not going to hate her. And my son is not here, and I don't think she should be mistreated in any way. This is about his legacy, and she was the love of his life, and she was a part of that legacy."

XXXTentacion was murdered during a robbery back in 2018. He was fatally shot near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20.

You can share this post!

Jessie J Reportedly Dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman After Channing Tatum Split

Michelle Branch Shuts Down Mom-Shamer Criticizing Her for Breastfeeding at Park
Related Posts
XXXTentacion's Son Grows Up Adorably in New Pics Shared by His Ex

XXXTentacion's Son Grows Up Adorably in New Pics Shared by His Ex

XXXTentacion's Mother Accused of Stealing Millions From His Half-Brother's Trust

XXXTentacion's Mother Accused of Stealing Millions From His Half-Brother's Trust

XXXTENTACION's Murder Suspect Pleads for Jail Release Over Fear of Contracting Coronavirus

XXXTENTACION's Murder Suspect Pleads for Jail Release Over Fear of Contracting Coronavirus

Man Accused of Stalking XXXTENTACION's Mother Ordered to Undergo Mental Examination

Man Accused of Stalking XXXTENTACION's Mother Ordered to Undergo Mental Examination

Most Read
Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer
Celebrity

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing

Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

'Joe Millionaire' Star Steven McBee Spoils GF Calah Jackson With New Mansion

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Lady GaGa Shows Skin, Elle Fanning Glitters in Gold on Red Carpet

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet

BAFTAs 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and BF Make Debut as Couple, Emma Watson Stuns on Red Carpet