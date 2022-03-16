Kylie Jenner Says Her Postpartum Recovery Is 'Very Hard' After She Jets to Palm Spring for Vacation

Instagram Celebrity

Revealing that she's barely able to make it to workout today, the makeup mogul tells other moms that 'it's OK not to be OK' and reminds them to 'stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back.' '

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has opened up about her postpartum struggle. In candid social media videos, the mother of two admitted that her postpartum experience has been "very hard," six weeks after giving birth to her second child with Travis Scott (II).

After giving a glimpse of her post-baby body in a boomerang selfie while she's on a workout machine, the 24-year-old said in a follow-up video posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 15, "I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy." She added, "It's very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter."

Kylie Jenner gives a glimpse of her postpartum body 6 weeks after giving birth to her son Wolf.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet - for other moms going through it right now - we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

The Kylie Cosmetics owner admitted "it's been hard." She confessed, "I didn't even think I'd make it to this workout today." Sharing her positive outlook, the reality TV star noted, "But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!"

In a subsequent Story, Kylie reminded other moms, "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " she went on imploring. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

Kylie's candid confession about her postpartum experience arrives just a day after she was spotted taking her newborn son Wolf on his first plane ride. On Sunday, the makeup mogul and her 4-year-old daughter were spotted outside a private pink-and-white jet on the tarmac at an airport in Los Angeles.

While Kylie was not pictured with baby Wolf, a male attendant was seen holding a white blanket on the stairs of the plane to hide the one-month-old infant as he was brought aboard the aircraft. They were reportedly headed off to Palm Spring, California for a vacation.