Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker sparks health concerns among her fans after she takes to social media to share a mirror selfie of her looking slim and 'very different.'

Mar 16, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Jessica Simpson doing all right? The "I Wanna Love You Forever" hitmaker has sparked concerns over her well-being after she took to her social media platform to share a photo of her looking "super thin."

On Monday, March 14, the 41-year-old singer/actress made use of Instagram to post a mirror selfie of her posing in a long-sleeved black shirt with holes, black pants that were baggy around the crotch, black pump booties and a matching purse. "The Dukes of Hazzard" actress, who let loose her blonde hair, completed her look with a hat and large sunglasses.

Instead of commenting on her stylish look, many of her fans asked whether she's okay as she appeared "super thin." One fan commented, "Are you ok?????" with another person adding, "I'm glad someone said it. I'm concerned."

"Her face looks super thin, I hope she's ok," a separate fan opined. A third wrote, "What happened with her omg," along with a crying emoji, while someone else pointed out that Jessica looked unrecognizable, "Omg is that Jessica Simpson? What happened????"

In the meantime, someone wisely said, "Always beautiful, curvy or thin. I loved you and your curves. Looked like a very healthy role model." The said person went on to advise, "I know you work hard to be thin and the industry loves thin, but you and your curves were gorgeous."

Jessica's drastic transformation came a little over two years after she shared that she had lost 100 pounds in six months after giving birth to her third child, Birdie. At the time, she said that she followed a meal plan and walked 14,000 steps per day.

"It's been a lot of hard work. I have to say that I have worked very hard," Jessica told HSN in September that year. She added that she stuck to a cauliflower-rich diet as saying, "Everything that I've been eating is mostly made with cauliflower."

More recently, Jessica opened up about her journey to sobriety. Last November, she wrote via Instagram, "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself." Alongside a throwback makeup-free snap, she added, "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction, and quite honestly I was exhausted."

Jessica went on to say that she didn't want to live with any "regret and remorse" in life. She noted, "The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do," before concluding, "I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."