Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Instagram Celebrity

The Kylie Cosmetics owner is seen boarding a flight on a private pink-and-white jet to Palm Spring, California with her firstborn Stormi as well as her one-month-old son Wolf.

Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner is already introducing her newborn son to her jet-setting lifestyle. The 24-year-old mother of two has taken baby Wolf on his first plane ride as she was headed off to Palm Spring, California for a downtime with her family.

On Sunday, March 13, the reality TV star was spotted outside a private pink-and-white jet on the tarmac at an airport in Los Angeles. Although the pictures are blurry, it can be seen that her daughter Stormi was with her when they stepped out a black car.

Kylie was not pictured with baby Wolf, but a male attendant was seen holding a white blanket on the stairs of the plane to hide the one-month-old infant as he was brought aboard the aircraft.

For the outing, Kylie was dressed in all black and carried a small black purse. Her daughter, meanwhile, was seemingly prepared for the hot weather in Palm Springs by wearing a white tank top and dark slacks while her hair was pulled up to a high ponytail. The four-year-old girl also carried a large pink toy in her arms.

Kylie also took to her Instagram Stories to document her trip. She shared a video of her private jet as a very long black SUV van be seen backing up to the airplane. She filmed the clip from inside her $300,000 custom-made black Rolls-Royce.

Kylie gave birth to Wolf, her second child with Travis Scott (II), on February 2. The cosmetic mogul has been staying low-key after welcoming her son, but was recently spotted hanging out with her firstborn Stormi in Los Angeles. She also was photographed with her mother Kris Jenner in South California earlier this month to check out a home under construction.

It was revealed in February that Kylie and Travis were not living together despite welcoming their second child together. "Kylie and Travis are happy together," a source told PEOPLE. "He is working on new music, but is also around a lot. They still don't officially live together, but doing what works best for them."