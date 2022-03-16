Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Fans Dragged for Attacking Prince William

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tension isn't only growing between Prince Harry and Prince Williams. Supporters for each of the British royal members are also feuding online with fans of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle facing backlash for targeting William.

Jo Elvin, the host of Palace Confidential, said she came under "some quite epic trolling on social media" last week by 'Sussex Fans'. She claimed in a Mail on Sunday article that they were trying to find any reason to be angry with the Duke of Cambridge.

"The Sussex Squad likes to indulge in a sport I call 'Offence Fracking': the deep, deep mining for something -anything! - to jump on and be angry about," Jo continued. "Last week, their ship really came in when they found the most spurious of reasons to vent murderous fury at enemy number one, Prince William."

The attack came after Willliam made a controversial statement about the Russia-Ukraine crisis when he and his wife Kate Middleton met volunteers at the Ukrainian Culture Centre in London earlier this week. At the time, he said, "For our generation it's very alien to see this in Europe."

Defending William, Jo said, "Initially, some social-media reports claimed William had also made a comment along the lines of 'We're more used to seeing this in Africa or Asia.' But it turned out he said no such thing - the proof coming later in the day, when a video from the event was widely circulated online."

"But there's no fun in that for the Offence Frackers. So Twitter's Sussex Squad wasted no time in screeching about 'racist' William," she noted. She also mentioned journalist and "Finding Freedom" author Omid Scobie, whom she describes as "Harry and Meghan's most famous cheerleader."

"Even if William actually had said the line about Africa and Asia, it would have been outstanding work to take a tiny, throwaway comment and contort it until they found a reason to be angry (the textbook definition of Offence Fracking)," Jo continued. "But then Meghan and Harry's 'squad' really do all seem the type who could start a brawl in an empty room."