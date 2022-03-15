 
 

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Celebrity

The basketball player, who announced her second engagement to the reality star in January, goes public with their split after she is caught on camera cozying up to another woman.

  • Mar 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tamera "Ty" Young has called it quits with Mimi Faust. The basketball player, who got engaged to the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star twice, confirmed their split after she was accused of cheating on the TV personality.

Making use of Instagram on Tuesday, March 15, Young shared a quote that read, "Sometimes you need them fallouts to see what people been holding in." In the caption, she penned, "Normally things happen in silence. But since we're here. You can't cheat when you're single and I guess you can't have friends either."

The post arrived after Young was caught packing on PDAs with a woman during an outing. In a video circulating on social media, the unnamed woman was seen putting her hands around the athlete's waist.

The post seemingly has caught the attention of Faust, who apparently reacted to the clip on her own Instagram page. Posting a quote that read, "Breathe, and remember who the f**k you are," the reality star simply declared in the accompanying message, "Enough said."

Faust and Young went public with their first engagement back in August 2020. However, they parted ways in the following year with Faust admitting that she was not ready to be engaged. "I think the turning point for me was the engagement…that's not what I wanted," she told Tami Roman in an interview.

"I had expressed this to Ty, but Ty is a natural-born athlete, she's a natural-born winner," the 50-year-old further explained. "She's just used to getting what she wants, and that is what she wanted and she pressed forward with what she wanted."

When celebrating Faust's latest milestone in January this year, the then-couple announced that they were engaged again after rekindling their romance. "You know I love you, I love Eva. We're a family. We talk, we communicated. We're back, 2022, and she's my fiancee," Ty said during the bash.

