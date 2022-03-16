 
 

'90 Day Fiance' Star Ben Rathbun Arrested for Violating Drunk Driving Probation in Michigan

The TLC personality remains in police custody with his bail set at $10,000 after he's booked for missing a scheduled appearance at a probation violation hearing.

AceShowbiz - Ben Rathbun is facing another trouble with the law. The "90 Day Fiance" star is spending time behind bars after he was taken into police custody for violating drunk driving probation in Michigan.

The 52-year-old reality star was arrested on early Tuesday morning, March 15 after he didn't appear at a probation violation hearing, per TMZ. According to the court documents, he was originally booked for operating while under the influence and driving with a suspended license in 2020. He was later sentenced to 18 months probation in January 2021.

Ben missed a scheduled appearance at a probation violation hearing early last month. As a result, a judge issued a bench warrant and the TLC personality was taken into custody on Tuesday. His bail is set at $10,000 as he remains in custody. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 21.

Ben's legal woes arrived shortly following his issues in his relationship with girlfriend Mahogany Roca. During season 5 of "90 Day Fiance", their romance raised eyebrows when the Michigan native started questioning whether she was a catfish before their first in-person meeting.

Ahead of Ben's trip to meet Mahogany in Peru, they continued to question whether they're meant to be together. In an episode earlier this month, Mahogany asked the former pastor to open up about his love life.

"After my divorce, I dated someone who was 27 years old for three years and we were going to get married but when it came down to it, she did not accept my children," Ben shared, which didn't make his girlfriend feel better. In response, Mahogany pointed out, "It's really strange because first, you told me that your first wife didn't work because it was the religion's fault. Now you tell me that you went out with a 27-year-old girl but she did not accept your children. So Benjamin is perfect and does absolutely nothing?"

Mahogany then explained that she didn't want to put an official label on their romance yet. "For me, it's normal before you start a relationship to talk about things like marriage and family, to know if we're on the same page. But Benjamin assumed we were already in a relationship," the 24-year-old said.

Ben, for his part, pointed out that their past conversations left him confused. The reality star, who once admitted that he's unbothered by their 30 year age gap, shared, "So, I was saying that we were going to have a family and that I was in love with you and like the next step is maybe we get engaged and so I just assumed. I see that means something different for you."

