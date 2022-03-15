Alice Evans Thanks Fans for Support After Saying She'll Be Homeless' Soon Amid Ioan Gruffudd Divorce

WENN/ATP Celebrity

The former 'The Vampire Diaries' star reveals the matter nearly one month after she requested custody of her daughters following her estranged husband's restraining order filing.

AceShowbiz - Alice Evans has found support in her loyal fans. The former "The Vampire Diaries" actress thanked her fans for their support after she revealed that she and her daughters "will be homeless" soon amid Ioan Gruffudd divorce.

In an edited caption of her Sunday, March 13 Instagram post, the "102 Dalmatians" star wrote, "Feeling sad tonight. Were going to lose the house. Very soon." She continued, "Sad for the kids, sad for the home we love. I don't want to go. I don't want to tell them."

However, Alice assured her fans that "it wouldn't be the end of the world." The 53-year-old actress went on reasoning, "We can find a condo to rent somewhere I'm sure," before adding, "Just feeling wistful tonight! Bear with me, I'll be back! I promise!"

"PS: THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for all your kind thoughts and suggestions and the out-pouring of love!" Alice expressed her gratitude to her loyal supporters. She then said, "I shouldn't have posted last night. I was just at the end of my wits and couldn't see the woods for the trees," before concluding, "Your messages helped so much. [red heart emoji]."

Per Daily Mail, Alice's previous message read, "Rough, rough day today. The girls and I found out we are going to lose the only house they have ever known. In two months we will be homeless." She then noted, "I hesitated about sharing, because when your ex has paid good money to have you gagged and you risk jail by speaking out. (Communist China, anyone?) it gets really scary."

"But driving home tonight after hacking dropped both girls at different play dates/ parties, arranged to pick them up, been told how much they'll miss me and that they can't wait to have 'family day at home' tomorrow, I feel the tears starting again," Alice shared. "Tears of fear. Tears of the possibility of breaking their hearts."

The revelation came nearly a month after Alice filed a request for legal and physical custody of her and Ioan's daughters, 12-year-old Ella and 8-year-old Elsie. In the paperwork, she asked that child visitation rights be granted to her estranged husband.

Additionally, Alice asked for spousal support, termination of the court's ability to award spousal support to Ioan and for her attorney fees to be paid by the "Fantastic Four" actor. The actress, who also cited irreconcilable differences for the reason behind their separation in the petition, then stated that she wants the court to determine the rights to their shared home in Los Angeles.

A few days earlier, Ioan filed a motion for domestic violence restraining order against Alice that required her to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, as well as not be allowed to contact them. "Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," the 48-year-old actor claimed in his 113-page application. "Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands."

In her response, Alice said she had not received a copy of Ioan's restraining order and that she had "no idea what he is going to accuse [her] of." She further explained, "However, this I know for certain: I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked" him and Bianca.