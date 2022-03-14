 
 

Emma Watson Applauded for 'Destroying' J.K. Rowling at 2022 BAFTAs After Transgender Controversy

The Hermione Granger depicter in the film adaptations of the author's best-selling books is praised by online critics for throwing 'savage dig' at the latter following her recent anti-trans post on International Women's Day.

  • Mar 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Emma Watson has earned praises from her fans after she appeared to throw "savage dig" at "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. The Hermione Granger depicter in the film adaptations of Rowling's best-selling books has been applauded for "destroying" the novelist.

On Sunday, March 13, the 31-year-old actress took the stage to present the award of Best Outstanding British Film at the Royal Albert Hall in London. After being introduced by host Rebel Wilson, she appeared to throw shade at the best-selling author following her controversial comments on transgender women.

"Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she's a witch," said Wilson. Watson then emphasized as saying, "I'm here for all the witches."

Shortly after, many viewers at home took to their Twitter accounts to react to Watson's subtle shade. "Emma Watson destroying JK," one wrote. A separate person added, "Live for Emma Watson throwing subtle shade at JK Rowling at the #BAFTAs #LGBWithTheT #JKDoesntSpeakForMe."

Someone else dubbed the "Little Women" star "queen," writing, "Was that a jibe by emma watson at jk rowling? what a QUEEEEENNN." One fan said, "Loving Emma Watson's vibe tonight. Hitting JK Rowling where it hurts." Meanwhile, a fifth joked, "JK Rowling is somewhere shaking after that comment from Emma. What a classy woman."

Earlier the night, host Wilson also made a dig at Rowling. The "Pitch Perfect" actress, who has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram for the past year, addressed the fact that she's "looking different" and that she has had a "transformation," quipping, "I hope J.K. Rowling still approves."

The shades came after Rowling made another anti-trans post on International Women's Day. On March 8, she first responded to a tweet addressing the Labor Party. "Dear god, Labour Equalities Shadow Minister, Annalise Dodds, has just said she is not sure how adult and female is defined in answer to 'how do you define a woman?' on @BBCWomansHour," read her tweet.

"Someone please send the Shadow Minister for Equalities a dictionary and a backbone. #HappyInternationalWomensDay," Rowling, who has repeatedly denied claims that she's transphobic, added in a separate post. "Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day," she continued, referring to her infamous book villain, Voldemort.

Many have since slammed the 56-year-old writer, with one critic arguing, "Please, please stop. You are hurting so many people. I know you really believe you're right, but is it so important to be at the expense of others?" Tinashe, who also caught wind of the tweet, simply replied, "Oh my god, SHUT UP."

