 
 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle in Bed in Romantic 'Marry Me' Music Video

Music

In the newly released music video for the ballad music from romantic comedy film 'Marry Me', the 'Justice League' actor is shown in bed goofing around with the singer.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has released a romantic music video for her song "Marry Me". In the newly released clip for her ballad track, the songstress and her lover Ben Affleck could be seen cuddling in bed.

In the music video, which was released on Friday, March 11, the 52-year-old singer/actress gives fans a look inside her day-to-day life with Ben making a subtle appearance. In the video, the "Justice League" actor is shown in bed with his lover as they cuddle and laugh.

At one moment, Ben and J.Lo can also be seen stretching out their arms to hold each other's hands. The lovebirds are also seen goofing around in the intimate clip. In another scene, a portrait of the "Gone Girl" star is visible atop her white piano.

Throughout the music video, viewers can see J.Lo doing some recording in a studio, attending some meetings at home. Few scenes see her rehearsing alongside her "Marry Me" co-star and singer Maluma. She is also captured wiping her tears after she sings the first few lines of the song.

Ben made his subtle appearance in the new MV nearly two decades after starring in J.Lo's "Jenny From the Block" music video. In the 2009 clip, Ben starred as the "Hustlers" actress' love interest.

Ben, who rekindled his romance with the "Let's Get Loud" performer in May 2021 after her split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, previously celebrated the release of her partner's "Marry Me" movie with a special music video of her "On My Way" single. The "On My Way" video, which was directed by the "Daredevil" actor himself, features throwback clips of the twosome through the years alongside footage from the original music video for the song. At the time, the actor captioned the final slide of the film, "My valentine."

Upon learning of the sweet gesture, J.Lo wrote, "I am going to share something very special and personal with you that normally that I would only share with my inner circle." She noted, "It's an early Valentine's Day present from Ben."

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it's unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," J.Lo expressed her feelings. "This seriously melted my heart."

