'Deadpool 3' Moving Forward With 'Adam Project' Director Shawn Levy
The 'Stranger Things' executive producer is tapped to direct Ryan Reynolds in the next installment of the Merc with the Mouth film franchise, marking the third time they work together.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - "Deadpool 3" is finally happening with a director on board. Having been teased since the second film was released in 2018, the next installment of the antihero film franchise has officially tapped Shawn Levy to helm.

The upcoming project will reunite Levy with Ryan Reynolds, whom he directed in new Netflix movie "The Adam Project". The duo also worked together in "Free Guy", which was released in theaters in 2021.

Celebrating the news, Reynolds took to his social media pages to joke about the third "Deadpool" movie. He posted a picture featuring all three characters that he portrays in Levy's movies and wrote in the caption, "The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby," tagging the director and the "Deadpool" movie's official Instagram account.

Levy also confirmed the news by posting the same image, though he was more cryptic in the caption as he only wrote "LFG."

"Deadpool 3" will be the first "Deadpool" film that is released following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox. There was concern at the time that Marvel might not continue the R-rated franchise considering Disney's longstanding reputation for family-friendly fare, but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed in January last year that "Deadpool 3" would be an R-rated movie. "It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," he told Collider.

It's currently unknown when production on the new "Deadpool" film will begin as Reynolds is currently taking a little break from acting to spend more time with his family. He appeared in three films last year, including "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard", "Free Guy" and "Red Notice", and has filmed "Spirited", a new take on Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol", in which he stars alongside Will Ferrell.

