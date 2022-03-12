 
 

Jenelle Evans Reveals She's Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

Jenelle Evans Reveals She's Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia
Instagram
Celebrity

When opening up about her health issue, the former star of 'Teen Mom 2' details in a new interview that her 'entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry.'

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans has gotten candid about her health issue. After years of painful suffering, the former "Teen Mom 2" finally learned that she has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, "a condition that causes pain all over the body."

The 30-year-old came forward with her diagnosis in a recent interview with E! News. "For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches-like I had the flu, but was not sick," she recalled.

Noting that she also had sinus problems and neck and back pain, Jenelle explained, "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry." She added, "[For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

"Living life every day is challenging," the TV personality told the outlet. She said she only had "a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches."

  See also...

Now that she knows her diagnosis, Jenelle knows "why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot." She then elaborated, "I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me."

Luckily, Jenelle's husband David Eason has been "super supportive" of her amid her illness. She said David has helped with cooking and cleaning and even driving her to her doctor's appointments.

Jenelle also let her children, Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, know her health problems. "I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," she stated.

"Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days," the reality star continued. "I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don't have to worry, some days won't be good but I'll get through it."

You can share this post!

Stormi Hilariously Interrupts Kylie Jenner's First Video Since Giving Birth
Related Posts
Jenelle Evans' Husband Arrested for Driving With Revoked License and Possession of Open Container

Jenelle Evans' Husband Arrested for Driving With Revoked License and Possession of Open Container

Jenelle Evans Calls Out 'Ignorant' Body Shamer for Speculating She's 'Pregnant Again'

Jenelle Evans Calls Out 'Ignorant' Body Shamer for Speculating She's 'Pregnant Again'

Jenelle Evans Debunks Rumors Claiming She Lost 'Everything' Because of 'Psycho' Husband

Jenelle Evans Debunks Rumors Claiming She Lost 'Everything' Because of 'Psycho' Husband

Jenelle Evans Dubs Deavan Clegg 'Ungrateful' for Planning to Sue Her Over Their Podcast Drama

Jenelle Evans Dubs Deavan Clegg 'Ungrateful' for Planning to Sue Her Over Their Podcast Drama

Most Read
Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death
Celebrity

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Chris Brown's Accuser Begs to See Him Again in Leaked Texts and Voicemail After Alleged Rape

Chris Brown's Accuser Begs to See Him Again in Leaked Texts and Voicemail After Alleged Rape

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe