Jenelle Evans Reveals She's Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

When opening up about her health issue, the former star of 'Teen Mom 2' details in a new interview that her 'entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry.'

Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jenelle Evans has gotten candid about her health issue. After years of painful suffering, the former "Teen Mom 2" finally learned that she has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, "a condition that causes pain all over the body."

The 30-year-old came forward with her diagnosis in a recent interview with E! News. "For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches-like I had the flu, but was not sick," she recalled.

Noting that she also had sinus problems and neck and back pain, Jenelle explained, "My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry." She added, "[For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently."

"Living life every day is challenging," the TV personality told the outlet. She said she only had "a little bit of energy to be able to get my work done then [having] to go to bed early due to headaches or body aches."

Now that she knows her diagnosis, Jenelle knows "why my body is acting the way it does and it explains a lot." She then elaborated, "I never knew what fibromyalgia was until my doctor diagnosed me."

Luckily, Jenelle's husband David Eason has been "super supportive" of her amid her illness. She said David has helped with cooking and cleaning and even driving her to her doctor's appointments.

Jenelle also let her children, Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, know her health problems. "I want my kids to know that some days are good and some days are bad with fibromyalgia," she stated.

"Please have patience with me on my bad days and I promise to make it up to you on my good days," the reality star continued. "I have private talks with my kids about my health and let them know they don't have to worry, some days won't be good but I'll get through it."