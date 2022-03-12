 
 

Stormi Hilariously Interrupts Kylie Jenner's First Video Since Giving Birth

The post marks the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's first Instagram video since she gave birth to her and Travis Scott (II)'s second child, son Wolf, on February 2.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner's daughter certainly knew how to steal attention. When the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was trying to record a promo video for her new makeup products, Stormi Webster hilariously crashed it.

On Thursday, March 10, the 24-year-old beauty mogul shared a video on her Instagram Story taken from inside her car. "Okay so I know, I've been M.I.A. for a while," she said, before whispering, "Stormi wants to be in this."

"I launched a new lip product," Kylie continued as Stormi climbed on her, poking her head. It prompted "The Kardashians" star to jokingly tell her daughter, "Get out of here."

When the mother of two said, "Let me do this for two seconds," the 4-year-old girl sweetly replied, "Okay!" The latter then got back to her seat, while the TV personality continued promoting her new lip kits.

The post marked Kylie's first Instagram video since she gave birth to her and Travis Scott (II)'s second child on February 2. Confirming the baby's arrival, she shared on Instagram a black-and-white picture of their newborn's hand.

It was not until days later that the younger sister of Kendall Jenner revealed the name of her son. Taking to Instagram Story, she simply wrote, "Wolf Webster," and adding a heart emoji on a plain black background.

Some people, however, were disappointed upon learning of the baby's name. "let's just say that wasn't what i was expecting," one fan lamented. Another individual, who was hoping for a better name, wrote, "she had 9 months to think." A third user then chimed in, "Honestly celebrities really be picking random names out of the dictionary and naming their kids them cause Wolf Webster? Kylie…" A different user added, "Kylie Jenner's baby names with no context."

