 
 

Grimes Already in Serious Relationship With Whistleblower Chelsea Manning After Elon Musk Split

Grimes Already in Serious Relationship With Whistleblower Chelsea Manning After Elon Musk Split
Instagram
Celebrity

Just one day after confirming that she has broken up with the SpaceX founder again despite recently welcoming their second child together, the Canadian singer is revealed to be dating the former U.S. soldier.

  • Mar 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Grimes has moved on from her broken romance with Elon Musk by dating whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Apparently not wasting any time, the "Oblivion" singer is reportedly already "getting serious" with her new lover.

According to Page Six, the pair's relationship is fast-paced as they have been shacking up together. "They're getting serious. They U-Hauled it," a source tells the site. "They've been living together in Austin." Chelsea reportedly still has her apartment in Brooklyn, though.

It's unclear when Grimes and Chelsea started becoming an item, but those who have been closely following their social media activities might not be surprised to learn of their dating news. They have been interacting on Twitter in recent months, with certain messages hinting at their relationship.

In one tweet, Grimes explained why she has not yet appeared on a user's Twitch stream, saying that she had not been "in LA" but felt "bad for postponing like 10 times." Chelsea, seemingly knew exactly what's going on with the Canadian star at the time, replied, "vouch."

  See also...

In December 2021, Grimes also tweeted, "Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I'm not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems." Chelsea once again replied, "vouch," to which Grimes responded, "Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days."

Chelsea has also liked multiple tweets about Grimes, including the announcement of the singer’s recent Vanity Fair cover story.

Their dating news arrived just one day after Grimes clarified that she had broken up again with Elon, whom she dated on-and-off since 2018. In her Vanity Fair interview, she revealed that she welcomed her second child with the tech entrepreneur via surrogate in December 2021.

While she described her relationship with Elon as "fluid" to the magazine, she later tweeted that "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article." They also share a son, X Æ A-XII, who was born in May 2020.

You can share this post!

Jenelle Evans Reveals She's Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia

Cher Sparks Concern After Apologizing to Fans for Being 'MIA' Due to Alleged 'Deep Depression'
Related Posts
Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Split After Secretly Welcoming Their Second Child

Grimes Confirms Elon Musk Split After Secretly Welcoming Their Second Child

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Amid 'Fluid' Relationship

Grimes Reveals She and Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Baby Girl Amid 'Fluid' Relationship

BLACKPINK's Jennie Makes Cameo in Grimes' Futuristic 'Shinigami Eyes' Visuals

BLACKPINK's Jennie Makes Cameo in Grimes' Futuristic 'Shinigami Eyes' Visuals

Grimes Goes Topless in Latest Social Media Post Weeks After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

Grimes Goes Topless in Latest Social Media Post Weeks After Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

Most Read
Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death
Celebrity

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Deion Sanders Tearfully Addresses His Amputated Toes That Leave Him Confined to Wheelchair

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Sam Heughan Caught Passionately Kissing Mystery Woman in NYC

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Ryan Coogler Says He's Trying to Keep Cops From Trouble in Body Cam Footage of His Arrest

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Fans Defend Kylie Jenner as She's Accused of 'Grinding' on Mom Kris' BF Corey Gamble

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Leonardo DiCaprio Didn't Make $10M Donation to Ukraine But He'll 'Continue to Support'

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Prince William Under Fire for Normalizing War in Africa and Asia While Calling It 'Alien' in Europe

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Janet Jackson All Smiles in First Public Outing Since the Release of Her Documentary 'JANET'

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son

Cardi B Slams 'Mad' Trolls Complaining About Close-Up Photo of Her 6-Month-Old Son