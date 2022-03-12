Grimes Already in Serious Relationship With Whistleblower Chelsea Manning After Elon Musk Split

Instagram Celebrity

Just one day after confirming that she has broken up with the SpaceX founder again despite recently welcoming their second child together, the Canadian singer is revealed to be dating the former U.S. soldier.

AceShowbiz - Grimes has moved on from her broken romance with Elon Musk by dating whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Apparently not wasting any time, the "Oblivion" singer is reportedly already "getting serious" with her new lover.

According to Page Six, the pair's relationship is fast-paced as they have been shacking up together. "They're getting serious. They U-Hauled it," a source tells the site. "They've been living together in Austin." Chelsea reportedly still has her apartment in Brooklyn, though.

It's unclear when Grimes and Chelsea started becoming an item, but those who have been closely following their social media activities might not be surprised to learn of their dating news. They have been interacting on Twitter in recent months, with certain messages hinting at their relationship.

In one tweet, Grimes explained why she has not yet appeared on a user's Twitch stream, saying that she had not been "in LA" but felt "bad for postponing like 10 times." Chelsea, seemingly knew exactly what's going on with the Canadian star at the time, replied, "vouch."

In December 2021, Grimes also tweeted, "Celebrity culture is suffocating a f. I'm not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after BOOK 1. Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems." Chelsea once again replied, "vouch," to which Grimes responded, "Since I seem to be taking ur word as final these days."

Chelsea has also liked multiple tweets about Grimes, including the announcement of the singer’s recent Vanity Fair cover story.

Their dating news arrived just one day after Grimes clarified that she had broken up again with Elon, whom she dated on-and-off since 2018. In her Vanity Fair interview, she revealed that she welcomed her second child with the tech entrepreneur via surrogate in December 2021.

While she described her relationship with Elon as "fluid" to the magazine, she later tweeted that "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article." They also share a son, X Æ A-XII, who was born in May 2020.