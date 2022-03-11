Delilah Hamlin Posts 'Good Stuff Is in the Works' Amid Jack Nicholson's Son Ray Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Following her split from Eyal Booker, the daughter of Lisa Rinna sparks romance rumors with the 'Promising Young Woman' actor as they're spotted enjoying dinner together in Santa Monica.

AceShowbiz - Delilah Hamlin is seemingly in a good mood. Making use of her social media platform, the daughter of Lisa Rinna posted a "good stuff is in the works" quote after sparking dating rumors with Jack Nicholson's son Ray Nicholson.

On Thursday, March 9, the eldest daughter of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star got cryptic on Instagram Story. She shared a screenshot of Postmates' notification on her phone that read, "The Nice Guy is preparing your order. Good stuff is in the works!"

Delilah Hamlin shared a cryptic post about 'good stuff' after she's spotted on a date with Ray Nicholson.

The post came after photos of her enjoying dinner with Ray in Santa Monica circulated online. Earlier that day, the 25-year-old model was spotted leaving a restaurant with the "Promising Young Woman" actor.

The rumored couple left in the same vehicle, with Ray behind the wheel and Delilah, who was seen all smiles, sitting in the car's passenger seat. For the night outing, Delilah pulled her hair back into a ponytail and looked stunning in a corset top and low-rise pants. She added a black leather jacket over her shoulders as well as black heels.

As for Ray, he opted to dress casually in a brown shirt under a black jacket. The son of the legendary actor Jack and Rebecca Broussard completed his look with dark blue trousers, black leather shoes and a matching cap.

The outing came a little over two months after Delilah reportedly dumped Eyal Booker. In January, a source claimed that Delilah called it quits before New Year's Eve so she could begin 2022 with "a fresh start."

"Last year, she experienced some difficult times, but she's come out the other side stronger than ever and is happy," the so-called inside source added. The insider then shared that Delilah "is enjoying time with friends and family, as well as looking positivity to the future."

Of the couple's breakup, the source insisted that it was "amicable." It's also reported that Amelia Hamlin's older sister was in a "happy and good place" despite going separate ways with her partner of two years.

Delilah intended to begin 2022 with a new start after revealing last November that she had been hospitalized following an accidental drugs overdose. After having her second vaccination against COVID-19, the model suffered a panic attack and she became unwell when the jab prompted an autoimmune disease reaction in her body.