 
 

Dakota Johnson Admits to Crashing Weddings 'a Lot' Since It's One of Her 'No. 1 Hobbies'

WENN/Avalon
When participating in W Magazine's game called 'Never Have I Ever', the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress also recalls a moment when the groom and the bride didn't recognize her.

  • Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dakota Johnson has revealed one of her "number one hobbies." In a new interview with W Magazine, which was published on Thursday, March 10, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress admitted that she loves crashing strangers' weddings and that she has done it "a lot."

"I feel like I've done that a lot," the 32-year-old beauty said during a virtual game of "Never Have I Ever". She then added, "It's one of my number one hobbies."

Dakota went on to recall one of her funny experiences. "There I was, holding up the bride and groom in a chair. And they were just like 'Who - What are you doing?' " she recounted.

Dakota herself has left fans wondering about whether she will have her own nuptials with boyfriend Chris Martin. However, her actor father Don Johnson once dished on her possible wedding.

When speaking to "Good Day New York" back in November 2021, Don said, "If she's happy, I will be happy." He also gave blessings to his daughter and her partner as he called the Coldplay frontman "a lovely guy."

"And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that," the 72-year-old, who shares Dakota with ex Melanie Griffith, further elaborated. "I'd be pretty excited about that part."

Dakota and Chris began dating in October 2017, around one year after she called it quits with boyfriend Matthew Hitt. The "How to Be Single" star and the "Fix You" hitmaker briefly split in June 2019, only to get back together in August the same year. They have become inseparable ever since.

In December 2020, Dakota sparked engagement rumors with her musician boyfriend, who was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow. Pictures obtained by Page Six captured her flaunting a giant emerald ring on her left ring finger as she went shopping in West Hollywood.

