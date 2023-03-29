 

Delilah Hamlin Caught Getting Flirty With 'Euphoria' Star Henry Eikenberry at a Bar

Delilah Hamlin Caught Getting Flirty With 'Euphoria' Star Henry Eikenberry at a Bar
Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 24-year-old singer is meeting up with the actor at a bar in Los Angeles, where they are seen hugging and nearly kissing while playing a game of pool, after she attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

  • Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Delilah Hamlin and Henry Eikenberry have seemingly developed some attraction to each other. The pair, who are both 24 years old, have been caught getting flirty during a recent night outing at a bar.

On Monday night, March 27, Delilah met up with the hunky actor at the bar following her appearance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she set the temperature rising with her sheer outfit. Still wearing the same revealing dress, she was pictured playing a game of pool with the "Euphoria" star, during when they couldn't take their hands off one another.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the two were seen smiling a lot throughout the date. They were also photographed hugging and nearly kissing at one point in the night.

Delilah left little to the imagination during the date night, wearing nothing but a black thong underneath her sheer burgundy dress. She wore her platinum blond hair in a center-parted, slicked-down style and accessorized with multiple hoop earrings in each ear.

  Editors' Pick

While the "Nothing Lasts Forever" singer still kept her glam look for the date night, Henry kept things casual in a gray T-shirt.

It's unclear how the night ended for the two young stars, but Henry was certainly not the only one who had his eyes on Delilah lately. Just one week before, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin reportedly caught the attention of Leonardo DiCaprio's best friend Emile Hirsch at her music launch party.

"He couldn't take his eyes off her," a source told Daily Mail, adding that "Lisa [Rinna] was hovering over him all night making sure he was enjoying himself."

When asked about the pair's connection, reps for Delilah told the outlet the two struck up a "close friendship," but didn't divulge if things got deeper than that.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Wiz Khalifa Gives 'Don't Text Don't Call' ft. Snoop Dogg Music Video Treatment

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage
Related Posts
Delilah Hamlin Posts 'Good Stuff Is in the Works' Amid Jack Nicholson's Son Ray Dating Rumors

Delilah Hamlin Posts 'Good Stuff Is in the Works' Amid Jack Nicholson's Son Ray Dating Rumors

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Allegedly Dumps Eyal Booker as She Wants 'a Fresh Start'

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Hamlin Allegedly Dumps Eyal Booker as She Wants 'a Fresh Start'

Latest News
Gwyneth Paltrow's Children Avoid Testifying During Ski Crash Trial
  • Mar 29, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow's Children Avoid Testifying During Ski Crash Trial

Delilah Hamlin Caught Getting Flirty With 'Euphoria' Star Henry Eikenberry at a Bar
  • Mar 29, 2023

Delilah Hamlin Caught Getting Flirty With 'Euphoria' Star Henry Eikenberry at a Bar

John Boyega Remains 'Grounded' Despite Success
  • Mar 29, 2023

John Boyega Remains 'Grounded' Despite Success

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage
  • Mar 29, 2023

Latto Blasted for Her Lyrics That Seemingly Confirm Her Romance With 21 Savage

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce Decision Not Made 'Hastily'
  • Mar 29, 2023

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Divorce Decision Not Made 'Hastily'

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism
  • Mar 29, 2023

Joshua Bassett Clowned for Posting Thirst Trap Following Recent Controversial Baptism

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Confirms Marvin Jones Romance With Sweet Kiss One Year After Split From Common

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Joanna Krupa Gets Divorced by Husband Douglas Nunes After 5 Years of Marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Jodie Turner-Smith Claims Having 'Light-Skinned' Baby Teaches Her 'More About Colorism'

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Judge Joe Brown Denies Speculations He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Tyrese Gibson Turned Girlfriend Off for Talking Down on Instagram Models When They First Met

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

Lori Harvey Calls Damson Idris Her 'Fine Uber Driver' After Breakup Rumors

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

6ix9ine May Have 'a Bounty' on His Head Following Bloody Gym Attack, Jermaine Dupri Says

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

Blac Chyna Unexpectedly Shows Love to Daughter Dream's 'Auntie' Kim Kardashian

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online

6ix9ine's Alleged Sex Tape With Ex-Girlfriend Jade Leaks Online