Delilah Hamlin Caught Getting Flirty With 'Euphoria' Star Henry Eikenberry at a Bar

The 24-year-old singer is meeting up with the actor at a bar in Los Angeles, where they are seen hugging and nearly kissing while playing a game of pool, after she attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Mar 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Delilah Hamlin and Henry Eikenberry have seemingly developed some attraction to each other. The pair, who are both 24 years old, have been caught getting flirty during a recent night outing at a bar.

On Monday night, March 27, Delilah met up with the hunky actor at the bar following her appearance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she set the temperature rising with her sheer outfit. Still wearing the same revealing dress, she was pictured playing a game of pool with the "Euphoria" star, during when they couldn't take their hands off one another.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the two were seen smiling a lot throughout the date. They were also photographed hugging and nearly kissing at one point in the night.

Delilah left little to the imagination during the date night, wearing nothing but a black thong underneath her sheer burgundy dress. She wore her platinum blond hair in a center-parted, slicked-down style and accessorized with multiple hoop earrings in each ear.

While the "Nothing Lasts Forever" singer still kept her glam look for the date night, Henry kept things casual in a gray T-shirt.

It's unclear how the night ended for the two young stars, but Henry was certainly not the only one who had his eyes on Delilah lately. Just one week before, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin reportedly caught the attention of Leonardo DiCaprio's best friend Emile Hirsch at her music launch party.

"He couldn't take his eyes off her," a source told Daily Mail, adding that "Lisa [Rinna] was hovering over him all night making sure he was enjoying himself."

When asked about the pair's connection, reps for Delilah told the outlet the two struck up a "close friendship," but didn't divulge if things got deeper than that.

