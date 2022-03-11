 
 

Selma Blair Shows Neck Injuries From Alleged Domestic Attack by Her Ex-Boyfriend

Selma Blair Shows Neck Injuries From Alleged Domestic Attack by Her Ex-Boyfriend
Instagram
Celebrity

In pictures presented as part of her restraining order request, the 'Cruel Intentions' star has what looks like bruises and red marks around her throat and just under her chin.

  • Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Selma Blair has shown her injuries that she suffered from alleged domestic attack by her ex Ronald Carlson. In court papers submitted to seek a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, the actress included photos of her bruised neck.

In one of the pictures, Selma appears to be topless as she extended her neck to show red marks along the sides of her neck. She also has dark bruises on her throat just below her chin, along with some bloodied scratches.

The photos were reportedly taken by her assistant. When the police arrived on the scene, they also took "one photo from her full face, three photos from the red marks around her neck and under her chin, and three photos from the red marks on her left and right hand."

Other photos obtained by TMZ show additional injuries, including a large scrape and bruise on the side of her ribs and bruising on her arms. After submitting the photos and other evidence in her documents, Selma was granted a restraining order against Ronald.

Ronald, whom Selma dated on-and-off since 2017, was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries after they got involved in a fight on February 22. In the court papers, the 49-year-old actress claimed the alleged attack happened when he went to her home to drop off a TV.

  See also...

The "Brown's Requiem" star was on her sofa as she was not feeling well and on medication for her multiple sclerosis on that day. Ronald allegedly became violent and frustrated at her, yelling, "You f**ked up, you can't do anything, you can't love anybody, you're f**king useless, you cripple." Selma alleged that he added, "I don't f**king deserve this, I can do so much better than you."

Selma said that Ronald jumped on her on the couch "and strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively." The "Legally Blonde" actress attempted to defend herself by sticking her fingers into his eyes and mouth but she lost consciousness after Ronald covered her mouth and face with his hands.

When police arrived at Selma's home to interview her, the actress claimed that her nose started to heavily bleed before she lost consciousness again. Paramedics then decided to take the "Introducing, Selma Blair" star to a hospital to evaluate her condition.

On March 9, 15 days after the alleged physical altercation, Ronald filed for a restraining order. Contradicting her claims, he said that he was at her home when she had asked him to sit with her. He alleged that Selma became "angry and antagonistic" when he declined to sit with her, adding that she got in his face and said, "Your daughter is a f**king loser."

Ronald claimed Selma swung at him first and struck him in his eye and attacked him with both arms. He went on saying that the Carol Young depicter in "After" scratched him "on the nose, eyes and cheeks." He also denied attacking her and said that he only reached for her out of defense.

In his defense, Ronald said that her bloody nose was part of a long-term medical issue and provided a text message as proof. His restraining order petition has not yet been granted.

You can share this post!

Fans Call for Boycotts on Kim Kardashian's Brands and New Show After Controversial Business Advice

MLK's Daughter Criticizes Prince William Over His 'Horrific' Ukraine Comment
Related Posts
Selma Blair Granted Restraining Order Against Ex After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Selma Blair Granted Restraining Order Against Ex After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Selma Blair Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Before Stem Cell Transplant

Selma Blair Told to 'Make Plans for Dying' Before Stem Cell Transplant

Selma Blair Fights Back Tears Over Wish for Late Mom Seeing Her MS Success

Selma Blair Fights Back Tears Over Wish for Late Mom Seeing Her MS Success

Selma Blair in Remission After Stem Cell Transplant and Chemotherapy

Selma Blair in Remission After Stem Cell Transplant and Chemotherapy

Most Read
Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death
Celebrity

Lil Bo Weep's Dad Confirms They Lost the Fight Against Depression, Drug Addiction After Her Death

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Cardi B Rips Haters Mocking Husband Offset's Outfit

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Lizzo Subtly Debuts Her New Boyfriend on Instagram

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Daniel Kaluuya's 'Life Strategist' Sets Instagram Private Amid Concerns Over Their Relationship

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner Wears Baggy Sweater While Stepping Out With Stormi After Giving Birth to Baby Wolf

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

Fans Urge Kanye West to Seek Professional Help After He Shares Poem About Being 'Dead'

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

RnB Singer Tevin Campbell Applauded for 'Living His Truth' After Subtly Coming Out as Gay

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

Rubi Rose Denies Having Plastic Surgery, Shares Advice to Young Women

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

This Is Why Keyshia Cole Doesn't Hang Out With Eve Anymore

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Kim Kardashian While Emulating Her Caution Tape Outfit

Russell Westbrook Defends Wife Who Claims She Has Received Death Threats Over Basketball Games

Russell Westbrook Defends Wife Who Claims She Has Received Death Threats Over Basketball Games

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Deion Sanders Shares Graphic Video of Mangled Foot as He Lost 2 Toes After Surgery Complications

Joe Rogan Defends Cain Velasquez After Arrest for Attempted Murder: I Wish He Beat Him to Death

Joe Rogan Defends Cain Velasquez After Arrest for Attempted Murder: I Wish He Beat Him to Death