Selma Blair Shows Neck Injuries From Alleged Domestic Attack by Her Ex-Boyfriend

In pictures presented as part of her restraining order request, the 'Cruel Intentions' star has what looks like bruises and red marks around her throat and just under her chin.

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Selma Blair has shown her injuries that she suffered from alleged domestic attack by her ex Ronald Carlson. In court papers submitted to seek a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, the actress included photos of her bruised neck.

In one of the pictures, Selma appears to be topless as she extended her neck to show red marks along the sides of her neck. She also has dark bruises on her throat just below her chin, along with some bloodied scratches.

The photos were reportedly taken by her assistant. When the police arrived on the scene, they also took "one photo from her full face, three photos from the red marks around her neck and under her chin, and three photos from the red marks on her left and right hand."

Other photos obtained by TMZ show additional injuries, including a large scrape and bruise on the side of her ribs and bruising on her arms. After submitting the photos and other evidence in her documents, Selma was granted a restraining order against Ronald.

Ronald, whom Selma dated on-and-off since 2017, was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries after they got involved in a fight on February 22. In the court papers, the 49-year-old actress claimed the alleged attack happened when he went to her home to drop off a TV.

The "Brown's Requiem" star was on her sofa as she was not feeling well and on medication for her multiple sclerosis on that day. Ronald allegedly became violent and frustrated at her, yelling, "You f**ked up, you can't do anything, you can't love anybody, you're f**king useless, you cripple." Selma alleged that he added, "I don't f**king deserve this, I can do so much better than you."

Selma said that Ronald jumped on her on the couch "and strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively." The "Legally Blonde" actress attempted to defend herself by sticking her fingers into his eyes and mouth but she lost consciousness after Ronald covered her mouth and face with his hands.

When police arrived at Selma's home to interview her, the actress claimed that her nose started to heavily bleed before she lost consciousness again. Paramedics then decided to take the "Introducing, Selma Blair" star to a hospital to evaluate her condition.

On March 9, 15 days after the alleged physical altercation, Ronald filed for a restraining order. Contradicting her claims, he said that he was at her home when she had asked him to sit with her. He alleged that Selma became "angry and antagonistic" when he declined to sit with her, adding that she got in his face and said, "Your daughter is a f**king loser."

Ronald claimed Selma swung at him first and struck him in his eye and attacked him with both arms. He went on saying that the Carol Young depicter in "After" scratched him "on the nose, eyes and cheeks." He also denied attacking her and said that he only reached for her out of defense.

In his defense, Ronald said that her bloody nose was part of a long-term medical issue and provided a text message as proof. His restraining order petition has not yet been granted.