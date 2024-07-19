Selma Blair Reveals She Finds Love Again at 52 Years Old After MS Diagnosis

AceShowbiz - Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, opened up about her life in a recent interview. She described feeling "good" as she lives in remission and has found love with a "wonderful" new man.

Despite her MS diagnosis, Blair has been able to manage her symptoms through a combination of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, chemotherapy, and IVIG treatments. However, she acknowledges the financial burden of her treatments and the privilege she feels in being able to afford them during a chat with Us Weekly.

Outside of her health, Blair has entered a new romantic relationship with a "real Midwest man." She met him unexpectedly and believes it's possible to find love even at the age of 52. While she doesn't plan to marry again, she appreciates the support of her boyfriend and others in her life, including her close friend Jaime King.

Blair also candidly discussed her struggles with alcohol addiction. She believes that her sobriety has played a crucial role in her diagnosis and recovery from MS. Her lowest point came in 2016 when she was removed from a plane, leading her to quit drinking.

Since then, Blair has celebrated over eight years of sobriety. She reflects on her childhood experiences with alcohol and acknowledges the comfort it provided, but ultimately emphasizes the importance of seeking help and the transformative power of sobriety.

Throughout her journey, Blair has been advocating for those living with disabilities. She uses her platform to raise awareness, provide support, and inspire others. She believes that connecting with others and sharing personal experiences can be incredibly empowering.