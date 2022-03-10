Selma Blair Granted Restraining Order Against Ex After He's Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Instagram Celebrity

In the court documents, the 'Legally Blonde' actress claims that her former lover Ronald Carlson 'strangled her' and called her a 'f**king useless cripple' in an alleged domestic abuse attack.

AceShowbiz - Selma Blair can now breathe a sigh of relief. The actress portraying Liz Sherman in "Hellboy" has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Ronald Carlson, after he was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, March 9, the alleged domestic abuse attack took place when Ronald went to the 49-year-old actress' home on February 22 to drop off a TV. The legal docs also noted that on that day, the star was on her sofa as she was not feeling well and on medication for her multiple sclerosis.

Ronald then reportedly yelled at her, "You f**ked up, you can't do anything, you can't love anybody, you're f**king useless, you cripple." Selma alleged that he added, "I don't f**king deserve this, I can do so much better than you."

Explaining further, Selma said that Ronald jumped on her on the couch "and strangled her, throttling her and shaking her head and shoulders aggressively." The "Legally Blonde" actress attempted to defend herself by sticking her fingers into his eyes and mouth but she lost consciousness after Ronald covered her mouth and face with his hands.

When police arrived at Selma's home to interview her, the actress claimed that her nose started to heavily bleed before she lost consciousness again. Paramedics then decided to take the "Introducing, Selma Blair" star to a hospital to evaluate her condition.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Selma, who had been dating on-and-off with Ronald since 2017, could be seen having scars on her arm and the bottom of her chin. Another photo saw her with a bloody nose and her hand covered in blood. Meanwhile, photos of Ronald saw him with small wounds on his nose and forehead.

Ronald was arrested for felony domestic violence with corporal injuries. After police granted a five-day restraining order against Ronald, the "Mom and Dad" actress and her legal team secured a temporary one that prevents him from coming near her.

On March 9, 15 days after the alleged physical altercation, Ronald filed for a restraining order. In his version of events, he insisted that he was at her home when she had asked him to sit with her. He alleged that Selma became "angry and antagonistic" when he declined to sit with her, adding that she got in his face and said, "Your daughter is a f**king loser."

Ronald then claimed that Selma swung at him and struck him in his eye and attacked him with both arms. He went on saying that the Carol Young depicter in "After" scratched him "on the nose, eyes and cheeks." He also denied attacking her and said that he only reached for her out of defense.

In the paperwork, Ronald stated that her bloody nose was part of a long-term medical issue and provided a text message as proof. His restraining order petition has not yet been granted.