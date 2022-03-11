 
 

Fans Call for Boycotts on Kim Kardashian's Brands and New Show After Controversial Business Advice

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum lands in hot water after saying in an interview with Variety, 'Get your f**king a** up and work, it seems like nobody wants to work these days.'

  • Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian continued to face backlash over her controversial business advice. Aside from getting criticism from fellow celebrities, the SKIMS founder had fans call for boycotts on her brands and her new show, "The Kardashians".

On Thursday, March 10, one Reddit user wrote, "I would encourage everyone who was offended by her attitude again yesterday to stop buying ANY of their products." The individual added, "That would at least put a real dent in their income they work so super hard for."

"I can't imagine their stuff is the best out there so just go find yourself a better [makeup] brand or .. swimsuit or whatever it is they sell," the user went on stressing. "Unfollow them, don't like their instagram posts, don't buy that vogue issue because Kimmy is on the cover. Any more ideas?"

Another person then replied, "have IG ban all bot followers, likes and comments So we see their real following and engagement. Stop buying their products. Not stream on their paid platform. Have hackers hack their IG and Twitter to post about how condescendingly ignorant and out of touch they are." A third then chimed in, "Instagram and their Hulu show stop giving them viewers."

Others, in the meantime, expressed their condemnation on Twitter. "Can we all agree to boycott #KimKardashian and her whole family for about a year?" one person asked, while someone else tweeted, "#boycott Kim's new show, let's show her how much work we CAN put in. I'm not about it till she apologizes, what an a**."

Kim has been under fire after her interview with Variety was published. During the conversation, she said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments," the ex-wife of Kanye West continued. "Show up and do the work."

The comment has since angered people on the Internet. While Jameela Jamil ripped the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum blatantly, Tamar Braxton threw a low-key dig at her by writing on Twitter, "Let me get my fckn a** up and work chile."

