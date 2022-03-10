 
 

Kim Kardashian Ripped Over Her Tone-Deaf Career Advice

Among those calling out the 'Kardashians' star are Jameela Jamil and Soledad O'Brien after the SKIMS founder alleges that 'it seems like nobody wants to work these days.'

  • Mar 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian may not be the right person to share some career advice despite her successful fashion and makeup empires. The reality TV star has been blasted by social media users for judging that those who are less fortunate than her do not work as hard as her.

In a new interview with Variety, Kim said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king a** up and work." She then alleged, "It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

But many did not take her work ethic comments well. Among those slamming "The Kardashians" star was Jameela Jamil, who pointed out that Kim was born in a wealthy family. "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," the actress wrote. "This same 24 hours in the day s**t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

One follower replied, "I'm curious how strong Kim's work ethic would be if we took away her assets, saddled her with oppressive loans, and made all her jobs pay minimum wage," to which Jameela responded, "Dude if we just took away their photoshop they wouldn’t have what they have..." She also tweeted, "If your arse isn't even your own, don't talk about everyone else's."

Journalist Soledad O'Brien echoed the sentiment. Keeping her criticism short, she noted, "Also: be born rich. Really helps."

Meanwhile, one Twitter user reacted, "If all women had full-time childcare, multiple support staff, and people to handle the tasks of daily life for them, they could 'get off their a**es' and accomplish as much as @KimKardashian. does in a day. This isn't the 'best advice.' It's privileged #girlboss toxicity."

Another pointed out, "Ah yes, tell us how to work. tell all the women out there who don't have five nannies, financial stability gained from the work of others, familial wealth, two personal assistants, easy access to a trainer/nutritionist, how to succeed in life. it's our work ethic, huh? got it."

"The kartrashians are so unbelievably tone deaf," another critic stated. "We are working Kimberly, we just weren't born with a silver spoon in our mouths and rich parents. I don't want advice on how to be a business woman from women who were born with advantages that I do not and will not ever have."

Someone else added, "so many people get up and work hard every single day and will never be able to get even a fraction of the luck or opportunities that kim kardashian has. what a weird take..."

"I'm so sick of rich people thinking they got to where they are because they work harder than other people. This person has probably had an assistant since before she could legally drink. She had money to try and fail with. She's never had to worry about paying rent," read another comment.

