Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa Announce 'Bittersweet' End of 'Flip or Flop'

The 38-year-old TV personality and her ex-husband Tarek, who share two children, thank their loyal fans who 'have watched the show throughout the year.'

Mar 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) and Tarek El Moussa shared "bittersweet news" to their fans. On Thursday, March 10, the former couple announced that their show "Flip or Flop" is coming to an end after more than 10 years.

Sharing a picture of herself and the crew on Instagram, Christina wrote, "Bittersweet news to announce, it's the end of an era. Next week's episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale." She added, "I'm filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn't this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later."

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support," the 38-year-old added. "I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible."

"It's been a wild ride to say the least!!" Christina, who shares two children with Tarek, further gushed. "I'm excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can't wait to share what I've been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned."

Tarek, meanwhile, shared the announcement on his own Instagram page. "New Flip or Flop episode airs tonight! And with just two episodes left, the end of this season is a bit more bittersweet… after an incredible 10 year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!" he declared.

You guys have been with us through it all-you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between, but I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!" he continued. "With only TWO episodes left, we've definitely saved the best for last! Who's excited to tune in tonight and next week to see us take on some of our coolest flips yet?"