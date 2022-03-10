Rosanna Arquette's Husband Files for Divorce to Officially End Nearly 9 Years of Marriage

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In the court documents, Todd Morgan cites 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for calling it quits with the actress who portrays Clydie Anderson in 'Nowhere to Run'.

AceShowbiz - Rosanna Arquette's husband is officially ending their marriage. Todd Morgan has filed for divorce from the Clydie Anderson depicter in "Nowhere to Run" following their nearly nine years of marriage.

According to the paperwork, obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, March 9, the founder and chairman of Bel Air Investment Advisors filed for dissolution of marriage in the Los Angeles County Courts. In the court documents, he stated that he and the 62-year-old actress had separated since January 1 this year.

Todd cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split in the legal papers. He also requested the court to dismiss any potential spousal support orders in connection with a prenuptial agreement they previously agreed to.

"The community property assets and debts of the community, if any, should be divided pursuant to the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement," Todd said via his legal team in the motion. He also added that "attorneys" fees and costs "are payable pursuant to the terms."

Rosanna and Todd tied the knot in Malibu, California in August 2013. In the wake of the wedding, a rep for the "Desperately Seeking Susan" actress said at the time that the two exchanged their vows "in a private family ceremony" and were "very happy."

The couple got engaged in June 2011, with an insider telling Radar at the time that "Rosanna was kind of taken aback but absolutely thrilled when Todd proposed." The source added, "She's completely in love and had no hesitation in accepting."

"She didn't think she would ever get married again and was happy with the way things were between her and Todd," said the informant. "But Rosanna is, at the heart of it, a real romantic and she's willing to give marriage another go."

Then in 2012, Rosanna shared about balancing her love life and career, saying "it's been quite a challenge to have both." She told HuffPost, "I was in a relationship for a few years and didn't work for a few years, and now I'm starting to go back to work and I am in a relationship. It's always about accepting the other person, who they are and what they do."

"I love to work and I love my partnership, but I really do need both," Rosanna continued. She then noted, "If I'm only focusing on one, then I'm not a whole person. Hopefully, I know how to do that now."