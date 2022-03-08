Camila Cabello Applauded by Fans for Handling Nip-Slip During Live TV Interview 'Like a Boss'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Havana' hitmaker accidentally exposes her nipple when she demonstrates her dancing skills while promoting her latest single, 'Bam Bam', on 'The One Show'.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has always found support in her loyal fans. After accidentally exposing her nipple during a live TV interview, the "Havana" hitmaker was applauded by her fans for handling the nip-slip "like a boss."

The unfortunate incident happened when the 25-year-old singer promoted her latest single, "Bam Bam", in the Monday, March 7 episode of "The One Show". When she stood up to show off some dance moves to guest Alan Carr and hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas, her shirt accidentally opened up, exposing her breast.

As Alex, Jermaine and Alan gasped in the studio, Camila continued to finish off her impromptu dance performance. "I hope you didn't see nipple," the "Never Be the Same" singer said after sitting down once again.

"You know what, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction," Alex quickly replied, "I don't know what I saw there was a flash of something!" Then Alan jokingly added, "Cyber flashing, I've just been a victim of cyber flashing."

Camila went on to joke that her mom was probably next door "freaking out" about her wardrobe malfunction. Jermaine, who was visibly red-in-the-face following the shocking moment, said, "We'll move on."

Shortly after the awkward clip aired, Camila's adoring fans rushed to social media to praise the former Fifth Harmony member. "Proper felt for Camilo Cabelo on @TheOneShowShow but handled it like an absolute boss. Remember people, it's just a nipple - we all got them [winky face emoji] @Camila_Cabello," one fan tweeted.

"I just fell in love with @Camila_Cabello that little bit more (i said bit not tit!) what a lovely lady, natural beauty with a lovely personality- refreshing to see !! So what if she flashed a nipple! #TheOneShow," another loyal supporter said. Someone else added, "Anyways camila cabello was a queen for the way she just recovered from that nip slip and carried on #TheOneShow."

"It's a nipple and we all have them. 99.999% anyway," one person wrote after some people uploaded screengrabs of the accidental flash to Twitter. Another sympathetic fan said, "@Camila_Cabello could not have played out that nip slip any cooler, imagine your full on nipple popping out during an interview on @BBCTheOneShow."